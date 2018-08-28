‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Jordan Confronts Benoit About Jenna Love Triangle

Bachelor in Paradise is no paradise for Jordan Kimball.

After falling fast for Jenna Cooper upon The Bachelor alum’s arrival in Mexico, the model had to deal with Bachelor Winter Games alum Benoit Beauséjour-Savard moving in on his girl — and her appearing to cool on her feelings for him.

Jordan may have won a point for his over-the-top beach writing apology last week after the Canadian hunk took Jenna on a date, but the next day, the blonde bombshell still appeared to be feeling Benoit over Jordan.

“Jenna and I can become a development,” Jordan told the camera. “We were on our way to really, really something special, then she goes on a date with Benoit. So I’m gonna do my best to make sure Jenna knows how I feel.”

He continued, “We just got to get over this speed bump. There’s plenty of building left to do and this guy Benoit, he’s just getting through the gates.”

Jordan continued to Joe Amabile, a.k.a. Grocery Store Joe, that he was even thinking about a serious future for himself and Jenna outside of Paradise.

“I don’t know about you, but I was not raised to get engaged twice,” he said. “You have to love them, and you have to love the mistakes that are going to be down the road. You have to own that.”

It was then that he saw Jenna and Benoit rolling around on the beach kissing, and was clearly not pleased.

“This is ridiculous. Ridiculous! I can’t believe this is happening! Are you f—ing kidding me?” he said. “I feel sick. I legit feel sick right now.”

After talking with Jenna, telling her he felt like he had fallen in love with her at first sight and getting her to agree to break things off with Benoit, Jordan felt much better. That is, until he saw his lady love and Benoit frenching again. It was then that Jordan confronted Benoit for the first time, who was uninterested in having a conversation with the worked up Bachelorette alum.

“She says she’s gonna come and tell you what’s up,” Jordan told Benoit. “Do you see why I’m frustrated? Because words are not meeting with — it’s not matching. Words and actions aren’t matching.”

“I don’t know what she said to him, but f— that guy is completely nuts,” Benoit told the camera before Jordan stormed off, saying, “We’ll see who gets a rose!”

But who will Jenna choose at the end of the day?

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC