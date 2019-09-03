‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fan Favorite Derek Peth Abruptly Leaves After Fight With John Paul Jones

An explosive argument between Derek Peth and John Paul Jones on Bachelor in Paradise turned out to be too much for Peth, who had a tough conversation with Tayshia Adams during Monday night’s episode and left the show. Fans were shocked to see the love triangle turn out that way, all starting with when Jones and Peth faced off at Krystal Nielson and Chris Randon’s wedding during last week’s episode.

Jones upset Haley Ferguson when she found out from Peth about his strong feelings for Adams. She spiraled, wondering why she was still single, and told Jones how angry she was that he didn’t tell her about the connection himself.

Later, Ferguson slammed Jones again for giving her his rose when he was not actually serious about her. He repeatedly apologized, but she maintained that his behavior wasn’t fair to her, Adams or Peth. Peth eventually pulled Jones aside to discuss their ongoing feud. Jones claimed Peth suggested he get engaged to Adams since his romance with Demi Burnett ended, and mentioned again that Peth allegedly slept with one of his followers, which Peth denied. As the argument escalated to a screaming match, Adams refused to watch and said she didn’t want to be involved with either of them anymore.

Jones apologized to Adams, telling her he took the process seriously. Breaking down into tears, he told her he didn’t want to scare her away. Adams then admitted to Peth that he was not the man for her, although she said her decision had nothing to do with Jones. Still, he felt “self-loathing” and “sadness” and believed there was no one for him in Mexico besides Adams.

“I just want to find somebody,” he told the cameras. “Like, how many years do I have to wait for that to happen?”

When he arrived back at the beach, he called all the castmates together to make his big announcement.

“This is really hard to talk to a group of people who I’ve really grown so close to,” he began. “I thank all of you guys for the friendships that I’ve built here, but unfortunately this time for me that’s all I’ve been able to build. I’m actually going to head out now. I love so many of you in so many ways. Thank you all.”

With that, he left — which led Adams to second-guess her decision to end things with him. “I hate that I had so much power over his feelings,” she said.

“Maybe Derek and I could’ve hit it off. I don’t know,” she admitted. “I’m confused and I have no idea what I’m going to do next.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.