‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Reveal Future Baby’s Name

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass fell in love on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, and the couple is now expecting their first child together.

On Sunday, the couple used Instagram to reveal the name of their future daughter, sharing that they are planning to call her Isabella.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Evan and I are SO EXCITED to reveal our little angels name on the sweetest new born blanket from @shophighway3!” Waddell captioned a snap of the couple posing next to a crib adorned with a blanket reading “Isabella.” “Her full name will be Isabella (Bella for short) Evelyn Bass, and we love her so much already! Can’t believe in about one month we will be wrapping her up in this soft, cuddly little number!”

Bass also shared his own snap of the couple holding a Cabbage Patch Doll in front of their daughter’s crib.

“Well folks, I lost the battle to name our baby girl Evan but I won the war with the name: ‘Isabella Evelyn Bass,’” he wrote. “My sweet Grandma Bass was named Evelyn and she was the best and I hope that our daughter is fierce like her.”

Bass and Waddell celebrated their upcoming arrival with a baby shower on Sunday, with Waddell sharing a set of snaps from the festive occasion. Naturally, several Bachelor alums were in attendance, including former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Bachelor in Paradise contestants Jade Tolbert and Juelia Kinney.

“Yesterday was the most enchanting celebration for Little Bella,” Waddell captioned the slideshow. “We were surrounded by love and laughter from friends and family in a whimsical fairly land. We are now fully stocked with floral headbands, fairy dolls, soft pink swaddles, swings, bouncers, indies, and hand made wall hangings. I would say she’s about ready to greet the world.”

Bass and Waddell met during the 2016 season of the show and tied the knot in June 2017 in a ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

Bass is already dad to sons Nathan, Liam and Ensley from a previous relationship. This will be the first child for Waddell.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @carlywad