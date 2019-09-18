‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Caelynn Miller-Keyes Confronts Blake Horstmann About Leaked Texts

Bachelor in Paradise stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Blake Horstmann finally got to air their feelings on the two-night Bachelor in Paradise reunion after their relationship became overly exposed from when Miller-Keys made it public that she and Horstmann hooked up. However, she found out it was just one day after he slept with Kristina Schulman at Stagecoach Festival, but when Hortsmann released private text messages between he and Miller-Keyes, that’s when things took an ugly turn.

“The reason that I released these text messages is because of the allegations you said that were not true,” he told her as they sat face-to-face. “If I were to sit on this stage and say ‘You know I didn’t sweet talk her, she came onto me,’ I would’ve been laughed off the stage. Nobody would have believed me.”

Miller-Keyes fought back tears as she responded: “I’ve never felt so exposed or violated in my entire life. I truly feel disgusting that everyone has seen that s—. That to me is the lowest of the low.”

Horstmann explained that he knew what would happen, he just didn’t feel it would be so extreme, saying, “I knew that she would get attacked for embellishing the truth, but what I saw, and what was hard to see was the fact that she was getting attacked for having sex. For me, that was too much.”

She fired back, ” I told you that wa going to happen. you called me right before you posted those and I told you that was going to happen. You knew all of this was going to happen.”

“Your whole point in this, this was premeditated,” she added. “You have been holding onto this since July. Your whole point was to discredit me and you’ve done far more than that. You’ve discredited me in every aspect of my life.”

The former Miss North Carolina USA told the audience that the 30-year-old called their night together a “mistake” and asked her to keep it a secret. On the show, he continued to pursue two other ladies she competed against for the heart of Colton Underwood: Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, despite their previous romantic relationship before going to shoot the popular reality series.

“Going into Paradise, especially after the weekend at Stagecoach, I did know, I knew it wasn’t this big secret,” he responded when host Chris Harrison asked if he knew his actions would have backlash. “I didn’t know how to approach it because I didn’t want it to seem like I was walking around like, ‘Hey look at these notches on my belt.’ It wasn’t like that. And I didn’t want it to come off like that and I didn’t want to talk about other people’s private sex lives to other people when everybody was down here to find somebody. I wasn’t about to go share and slam people’s names on that beach for having hooked up with me or what not.”

He continued with, “Paradise was, a lot of it was my fault, but it was really hard from beginning to end, I felt like I had hurt so many people and I had done so many things wrong that didn’t really know how to right things in a sense. … I didn’t do anything malicious. I wasn’t trying to hurt anybody. I wasn’t trying to lead anybody on.”

After he explained to Harrison and the audience how the two originally linked leading up before the show, Miller-Keyes chimed in to explain why she was so hurt during the filming process.

“I was like, ‘It’s not a big deal if we don’t make it a big deal [their hook-up] but let’s come in and be fully honest.’ So I came in and I was honest and I felt like the reason I was so upset was because I felt like I was being ignored the whole time on the beach,” she confessed. “He was talking to everyone else he talked to prior. That was where I kind of exploded and I fully regret that.”

While the two finally got to explain both sides, Miller-Keyes admitted that she doesn’t believe Horstmann is a bad guy, she’s just disappointed in how everything has played out.