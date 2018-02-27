‘The Bachelor’ Is Down to Two Women, and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Has Professed His Love to Both

It’s down to two women vying for the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor after Monday’s infamous overnight nights — and he’s told both he’s in love with them!

A love for taxidermy didn’t send quirky California beauty Kendall Long home after a bizarre hometown date, but Arie decided after they spent the night together in the Fantasy Suite that he didn’t see a future with her.

Kendall’s elimination at the second to last rose ceremony was no shock to fans, as finalists Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham both received an “I love you” from the 36-year-old race car driver. Kendall only got an “I’m falling for you” in comparison.

“We had an amazing night together, and I always have so much fun with you,” he said prior to the actual ceremony, letting her down easy. “I just don’t think we can get there.”

“It sucks, because I really care a lot for you,” Kendall responded. “I definitely felt myself falling…I knew we weren’t in the same place as everyone else, I kind of felt that.”

She continued, in tears, “It means a lot that you’ve been in my life.”

Now, it’s just Becca and Lauren left for Arie to choose between in next week’s Bachelor finale.

But after the reaction Arie had when Becca’s ex-boyfriend Ross showed up in Peru asking for her back, saying he would be “crushed” if she were to leave with him, the 27-year-old publicist looks like she might have a slight advantage over her competitor.

It could also work against her.

“You know I can’t possibly know what happens in a 7-year relationship and how that compares to our relationship,” Arie said to Becca after Ross went home alone. “I just want you to feel certain.”

“Maybe this would be a problem I’d have to deal with in the future, I don’t know,” he confessed later to cameras. “That’s not something that I want to deal with when I’m engaged to someone. My fear is that there’s still some love there. It’s scary…the timing couldn’t be any worse.”

In a preview for next week’s finale, Arie confesses he’s having a hard time picking between the two.

“I never saw this coming,” he says. “Becca and Lauren both feel good about our relationships, and that’s my fault. It makes me feel guilty. It kills me inside to know that I’ll have to say goodbye to someone I’m in love with.”

The Bachelor finale airs Monday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC