‘Bachelor’ Couple Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph Teases ‘DWTS’ Appearance

Former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars appearing on ABC‘s Dancing With The Stars is nothing new, with the latest Bachelor couple, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, teasing their own appearance on the dance competition show.

When Us Weekly asked Underwood if he was in contact with the DWTS family, the former football player figuratively danced around the subject.

“I have no comment on that,” he told the magazine at the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards in Beverly Hills Sunday. “But I think Cass would be an incredible dancer.”

Underwood, 27, was asked if Randolph, 24, could even compete on the same season of DWTS, he also refused to give a straight answer. “You never know…” he teased.

Other couples have competed against each other on the same DWTS seasons. Nick and Vanessa Lachey squared off on Season 25, while Carlos and Alexa PenaVega danced for the Mirror Ball trophy in Season 21.

However, the couple does have a few things to handle first before they can spend time training for the dance floor

“She has two years left on her speech pathology degree and it’s really important to her,” Underwood told Us Weekly of Randolph’s school plans. “She’s an extremely hard worker and I’m so proud of her.”

The two are also taking marriage slowly. The couple famously ended The Bachelor without getting engaged, as couples usually do in the finales.

“We want to build such a strong foundation for ourselves to use to sort of launch us for the rest of our lives and that’s what we’re doing,” Underwood said.

The subject of children also came up. Underwood said he understands Randolph “wants to be a young mom” and he dreams of being a “young, cool, hip dad.” But, “that’s a conversation that we’re gonna have to have and figure out.”

Throughout Dancing With The Stars history, ABC has poached a handful of stars from its other popular reality TV franchise to compete for the Mirror Ball trophy. Chris Soules, Melissa Rycroft and Jake Pavelka have appeared on the series. Last fall, DWTS included Bachelor in Paradise star “Grocery Store Joe” Joe Amabile, who went farther than anyone ever expected.

In January, Dancing with the Stars winner Nyle DiMarco, who is deaf, called out Randolph for using the wrong signs during a scene where she taught Underwood sign language. The DWTS Season 22 champion picked out several signs that were wrong and took to Twitter to correct Randolph.

In May, ABC officially renewed The Bachelor for its 24th season. The network is now airing The Bachelorette Season 15 with Hannah Brown, the former Miss Alabama USA who competed for Underwood earlier this year.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Dancing with the Stars will be back in the fall.

Photo credit: ABC