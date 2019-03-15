Everything to Know About ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood’s Ring for Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood might not have popped the question to Cassie Randolph just yet, but The Bachelor couple already has a stunning Neil Lane ring for when the time comes.

After Underwood chased after Randolph during this week’s finale of the ABC dating show, declaring his undying love for the 23-year-old speech pathologist after she broke up with him over doubts about getting engaged so soon, the couple has spent four months happily dating in secret, they revealed on the After the Final Rose special Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the couple has declared they’re taking things “a day at a time,” Randolph has been clear that marriage is in their future, telling host Chris Harrison, “It’s definitely something we’ve talked about.”

Lane, the iconic go-to jeweler of Bachelor Nation, made sure that when the time comes, the 27-year-old former NFL player will have a stunning ring with which to present his future wife — bestowing the couple with a stunning ring during their first public appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The diamond and platinum set princess cut ring weighs in at over 3 carats, with the center diamond accented by 162 round brilliant cut diamonds, Lane revealed to PopCulture.com — an on-trend style reminiscent of the sparkler Alex Rodriguez used to propose to Jennifer Lopez over the weekend.

“The princess cut won’t ever go out of style,” Lane explained of the cut of Randolph’s ring. “A geometric shaped ring is a timeless option that’s elegant while making a statement.”

He continued, “I’ve noticed that more and more couples are opting for fancy cut stones like the pear-shape. Yellow gold is rising in popularity as well, we’re seeing it everywhere.”

Bringing a more creative take to the traditional piece of jewelry is something Lane has been embracing through his Neil Lane Bridal collection at KAY Jewelers.

“I love that couples are realizing how creative they can get with shapes and colors — a lot of celebrities have been taking the lead on this with unique shapes like flowers and colored gemstones like deep pink sapphires or yellow tinted diamonds,” he added. “That’s why we offer various options, both timeless and on-trend through my Neil Lane Bridal collection at KAY Jewelers.”

In the line is a ring reminiscent of the one Underwood could give Randolph in the future, which the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan can cop for themselves here.

Other on-trend rings from the line include pear-shaped stones with yellow gold, yellow gold with gemstones and other stunning pieces that would make any Bachelorette hand out her final rose.

Photo credit: ABC/Jimmy Kimmel Live