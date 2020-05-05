‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules’ Lawyers Cite CPR Attempt in Fatal Hit-and-Run Dismissal Filing

The lawyers of former Bachelor personality Chris Soules are claiming he attempted to perform CPR on an Iowa man who died after being hit in his tractor by Soules’ truck in April.

Attorneys filed a motion Monday seeking to dismiss the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, according to The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, saying the 35-year-old farmer performed CPR on 66-year-old Kenneth Moser until it was clear that his efforts would not be successful.

Investigators say the 2015 Bachelor star crashed into Moser’s tractor with his truck, killing Moser before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested later at his home in Aurora, Iowa. Tests for alcohol or drug use done by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation’s (DCI) Criminalistics Laboratory turned up negative.

“Mr. Soules fully satisfied the purposes of the statute by calling 911, giving his name to dispatch, administering CPR to Mr. Moser, and staying on the scene until emergency responders arrived,” one of Soules’ lawyers Gina Messamer stated in a September motion. “Though Mr. Soules was shaken after the accident, he did everything in his power to resuscitate Mr. Moser.”

His legal team has also requested that Moser not be referred to as a “victim.”

“Mr. Soules, like all other accused persons in the State of Iowa, is presumed innocent,” according to legal filings, “The State has not charged Mr. Soules with any crime asserting he is criminally responsible for the death of the decedent. Thus, it is wholly improper for the State or any witness to refer to the decedent as a ‘victim’ since such a reference inaccurately characterizes the events relevant to the instant charge.