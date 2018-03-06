Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Calls Arie Luyendyk Jr. ‘Unforgivable’

Caroline Luddy isn’t holding back when it comes to her opinion of Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The former Bachelor contestant weighed in on what’s to come between Arie and his two final woman, Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham, prior to the promised controversial finale ending Monday.

Burham had previously called out Arie at the Women Tell All special, which is why Chris Harrison brought her on set during the live finale taping to see if her opinion on the 36-year-old race car driver had changed recently.

“If the rumors are true, then no they haven’t,” Caroline answered. “What he did is unforgivable. There’s no other way around it.”

Tearing up, Caroline said watching the lead up to what she knows went down has been emotional: “It’s hard to watch all of this and watch him kind of toy with both girls, and I think what he did to both of them is not fair.”

When asked what made her so upset about Arie’s behavior, she mentioned the time all of the contestants on the reality dating show spend together in close quarters, creating lifelong bonds. “I care about these girls,” she said.

When asked if she thought Arie did love both Becca and Lauren, she wasn’t quite able to answer.

“I don’t think he knows what he wants,” she said. “I think he thinks he’s supposed to be doing things in a certain way, and I don’t think he knows what he wants.”

Previously, Caroline set Bachelor Nation ablaze when she called Arie out during the Women Tell All taping.

“I know what you did and I don’t know how you could do that,” she said angrily, “and I just really don’t understand…but I really hope you found what you’re looking for.”

The realtor told E! News after the taping that she had planned what she was going to say to Arie for a while.

“I had envisioned this Tell All for a long time and how it would go down and then obviously life happened and s— happened,” Caroline said after confronting Arie. “And so for me, I was really close with a lot of the girls in the house, especially a few that remained at the end. For me, it was a no-brainer, I needed to have that best friend moment, where you’re like, ‘Hey, I know what you did, screw you.’ We all wish we could have that moment for our friends and for ourselves. I never got close enough to him to have it be about me.”

More will be revealed about Arie’s relationship with his two finalists in the first part of the After the Final Rose special, which is airing on ABC immediately following the finale.

The second half of the After the Final Rose special airs Tuesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC