Becca Kufrin Confronts Arie Luyendyk Jr. for the First Time Since Their ‘Bachelor’ Split

Becca Kufrin is getting her Bachelor revenge.

After being dumped for her runner-up Lauren Burnham on live TV by fiancé Arie Luyendyk Jr. during the finale of this season, the 27-year-old publicist was given the chance to confront her ex on Tuesday’s After the Finals Rose special.

“All I asked for was honesty from you and I feel like I didn’t get that,” she told him, asking why he wasn’t honest with her about his feelings to get back together with Lauren.

“I think from the time we got back from Peru there was this emptiness that I felt, and I expressed that to you … I was working through those emotions and confided in you about that,” Arie said, defending himself.

Lauren replied, “I feel like there was a lack of respect on the end for me, for your fiancée,” but added that Arie will always have a place in her heart for the 36-year-old race car driver.

“I’m always gonna have love in my heart for you,” she told him. “I mean you were my fiancée, and I fell in love with you … but I’m ready for the next chapter of my life, to be happy, to find someone better suited for me like I hope Lauren is for you. I don’t want to keep looking back in the past. I want to move forward.”

He then apologized for proposing to her on the finale while having a “conflicted” heart, because he wasn’t “fully ready,” which he blamed on the pressure of being the Bachelor.

“That’s on me,” he said. “That is totally on me. I have no excuse for that.”

After accepting Arie’s apology, Becca opened up about her hopes for her ex in the future.

“I do want you to be happy, I do,” she said. “I just want you to be honest with [Lauren] and just hold her heart high. Have the most respect for her be committed to her. … I would never want to have ill will towards anyone.

Photo credit: ABC