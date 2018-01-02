‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. Has ‘No Interest’ in Being Famous

Count this Bachelor out for future fame, because sources claim Arie Luyendyk is only here for the “right reasons.”

“Arie has no interest in being famous,” a show source told Us Weekly. “He wanted to get in and get out.”

The 36-year-old is allegedly done with his stint in Hollywood after finding love in this season of the ABC dating show, they continued.

“He would be happy to have done this and not televise it,” the source said. “He’s an old school Bachelor. He wanted to get in, find his soul mate and go back to his old life.”

Luyendyk appears to have done this. Although he hasn’t revealed news of his engagement yet, the race car driver is reportedly getting ready to tie the knot with one of the 29 women who showed up and showed out this season to win his heart.

“Arie took the process seriously,” the source said. “If this relationship proves to be right, he’s going to get married as soon as possible.”

Luyendyk revealed that choosing his soulmate this season wasn’t as easy as he might have imagined.

“The experience was unlike anything else I’ve ever done in my life,” he said in a Dec. 14 conference call with reporters, in which he revealed he fell for two women by the end. “It was very difficult at times. There’s a lot of drama.”

The self-promotion of some contestants during this season’s filming proved to be sticking point for the “kissing bandit.”

“That posed a challenge for Arie,” added the insider. “If he felt things were not organic, he would get defensive and angry.”

The ABC star expounded upon his desire for authenticity during the December conference call with reporters.

“I think my game plan was not to lead with chemistry. I think in the past I’ve done that before and I think as a man it’s easy to do that,” he said. “Also for me, I just really tried to envision how that person would fit into my regular life and if I could fit into their life.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

