‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham ‘One Step Closer’ to Wedding With Stunning Engagement Photos

The Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham took one step closer to their wedding with an engagement photo shoot. The two shared photos from the session on Instagram Saturday.

“One step closer to the wedding [happy face emoticon] This is what life is all about, sharing these amazing moments with her. Under 6 months until the big day,” Luyendyk wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple smiling in a wheat field.

Luyendyk, 36, also tagged Griffith Imaging photographer Jennifer Perkins, who took the photos.

Burnham, 25, shared a photo of Luyendyk kissing her forehead.

“It’s now just under six months till I marry this sweet man. He’s been the biggest blessing in my life every single day,” Burnham wrote, adding the hashtag “true love wins.”

Luyendyk and Burnham still have several months to go before they tie the knot. In May, the couple appeared on The View to tell the hosts they plan on getting married in Hawaii on Jan. 12.

“We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue. We’re getting married in Hawaii on Jan. 12 next year,” Burnham excitedly said.

“It’s in Maui — it’s at Haiku Mill which has this beautiful, old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery. It’s not your typical beach wedding. And it’s a private wedding, so not on TV — just a close group of friends. Probably 100 guests,” Luyendyk added.

Luyendyk has proven to become one of the most controversial Bachelor stars of all time, after the shocking finale this spring when he chose to end his relationship with Becca Kufrin, two months after proposing to her. During the After The Final Rose special on May 6, Luyendyk proposed to Burnham.

While on The View a few weeks after the controversial finale, Luyendyk defended his decision.

“I think going back to that time, it was a big risk to do what I did and I know that it wasn’t a popular decision. But it was a decision I had to make for myself,” he said. “I knew that Lauren was the person I was supposed to be with.”

In a GQ profile, Luyendyk said he felt “100 percent” betrayed by The Bachelor team, specifically the producers who he thought were his friends. Although they advertised Luyendyk and Kufrin’s break-up as “unedited,” Luyendyk said it was “completely edited.”

Luyendyk and Burnham have also bought a new house. On June 24, they posed for a photo outside the new home. “Officially new home owners,” he wrote.

