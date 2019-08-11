‘Bachelor’ Alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Tease ‘American Idol’ Star for Wedding

Ashley Iaconetti just announced that American Idol alum David Cook is the lucky one who will be performing on her special day when she says “I do” to her fiancé Jared Haibon.

“He is one of my favorite artists ever and I mean, my favorite American Idol ever,” she admitted to ET. “So it’s really cool that he is going to perform at our wedding. He has like, the warmest voice ever. He just can like, warm up an entire room, so we love that romanticism.”

“Yea, we [were] kind of joking one day about, ‘What if David Cook sang at our wedding?’ And now like, we have to do it,” Haibon added. “So, we were able to talk to the right people and he wanted to do it, so it all worked out.”

The Bachelor couple got engaged last summer on the Bachelor in Paradise and will tie the knot in Rhode Island in two months! In fact, when they sent their save the dates out, fellow Bachelor couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo actually reached out to the soon to be husband and wife to make sure their August wedding wouldn’t overlap theirs.

“Rachel was so nice because we did set our date about a year in advance, and she just set it in I feel like February-ish,” Iaconetti shared. “She came to me and she said, ‘What’s your date? We want to make sure that it’s not on the same weekend’ — which is really nice.”

“Some boy banders will be invited to the wedding,” her fiancé teased, along with some other Bachelor alums.

The couple admitted that they’re still waiting to hear from the popular reality show’s host Chris Harrison, as well as Tanner Tolbert — who is suppose to officiate the ceremony. Tolbert and wife Jade Roper are expecting their second child and the due date runs around the same time as the wedding. Everything’s still up in the air in that regards.

“Tanner has a plan,” Iaconetti explained. “If the baby is born a week early, then he is going to make it. If it’s within the week, then it’ll be a little more challenging. But it’s all going to play it by ear.

Of course, she has a backup plan to Tolbert’s back up plan!

“Our backup officiant will have definitely a role in the wedding either way,” she added.

Iaconetti did say that she plans on taking her soon-to-be husband’s last name personally but anticipates on still going by “Ashley I” professionally.