'Bachelor' Alum Officially Under Investigation for Past Tweets

Bachelor alum Taylor Nolan is under investigation by Washington state health officials for her offensive tweets, which went viral in February. Fans on Reddit discovered that between 2011 and 2013, the licensed mental health counselor sent dozens of tweets that were offensive to minority groups, including Indian, Asian and Jewish people, used slurs against the LGBT+ community, made rude comments about her clients and engaged in fat-phobic rhetoric.

Wednesday, Washington Department of Health spokesperson Gordon MacCracken told Page Six that the department's inquiry "doesn’t necessarily mean that disciplinary action will occur, just that we are moving to the stage of an investigation," and that he couldn't "predict an outcome" or timeline. The Department of Health told Page Six at the time that the tweets first surfaced that her license could be affected by the scandal. "This week, we’ve received multiple complaints against Nolan in connection with the issues you mentioned," MacCracken said. "Those complaints are under assessment. Patient safety is our top priority, and we take all complaints seriously."

The Bachelor in Paradise alum apologized in an Instagram video: "My tweets from 10 years ago are s—ty, they suck, they were wrong and are hurtful," she wrote under the post. "I want to be clear that they don’t take away from the work I do today, they are literally how I got here to doing this work. If you’re gonna take the time and energy to scroll through ten years of my tweets, then please take your time to listen to this video."

She claimed that she never deleted the offensive tweets "because they’ve been a part of [her] journey," and doubled down, "I didn’t need anyone to call those things out to me to know they were wrong, I’ve been doing that work on my own for the last ten years and it’s the same work I do today and the same work I will continue doing for the rest of my life."

Nolan came back with another statement after being accused of being defensive in her initial video. "Yesterday’s response was a reaction and not an apology. I’m sorry I didn’t take a second to come correct. I owe you all an apology," she wrote on Instagram. "There is no question or defending that every word of my old tweets are harmful, wrong, triggering and incredibly upsetting to the communities that I identify with and that I support. I’m so sorry to the folks that were triggered and re-traumatized by seeing the hurtful words from my past."