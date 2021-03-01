'Bachelor' Alum Taylor Nolan Breaks Silence After Problematic Tweets Resurface

✖

Bachelor Nation has been at the center of controversy lately due to a variety of reasons. Most recently, former Bachelor contestant Taylor Nolan, who competed on Nick Viall's season, has come under fire after her past offensive tweets resurfaced. According to Entertainment Tonight, Nolan has since taken to Instagram in order to speak out about the matter.

ET noted that Nolan's unearthed tweets, which were posted in 2011 and 2012, were offensive to the LGBTQ, Asian, Jewish, Indian and Chinese communities. Additionally, she reportedly penned several tweets that were fat-phobic. On Sunday, the former contestant published a 30-minute long video in which she addressed these resurfaced tweets. She explained that the tweets were "not surprising" to her as she's "incredibly aware" of the "highly problematic, highly hurtful" words that she used in the past. She continued, "How do you think I got to doing the work that I do today?" Nolan, who is biracial, is a mental health counselor and has been one of the most outspoken members of Bachelor Nation when it comes to controversies such as the recent ones surrounding Chris Harrison and current Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Nolan (she/her) (@taymocha)

Nolan went on to say that the "racism on the reg" that she experienced as a woman of color led her to pen these offensive tweets. The former reality star admitted, "I said f—ed up sh—. It wasn't okay then. It still isn't okay now." In the video, Nolan also criticized those who unearthed the messages, as she claims that they were trying to discredit her current work for marginalized communities by sharing her previous tweets. She said, "One of the only reasons why these tweets are coming out now is because I have upset white supremacy repeatedly." Nolan addressed why she did not delete those messages, as she said that they are, ultimately, part of her "truth."

"I did not delete those tweets there because those were a part of my truth and I'm not going to hide from that," she said. "... I could've very easily deleted all of that and hid from it. And I said, 'You know what, I'm sure it's coming to come out one day and when it does, I know that I've done the work. I know that I have changed since then.'" Nolan included an apology to the BIPOC community in her recent message, saying, "I sincerely hope that you do see all the work that I do today... I hope that seeing these tweets lets you know that I've done the work. That I continuously do the work ... I'm not going to come on here and be like, 'I'm going to do better.' I've been doing better. Not just because I want to be performative, not just because I feel bad, because it's the right thing to do."