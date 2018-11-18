‘Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell Dating Country Crooner Chris Lane

The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell is dating country singer Chris Lane, with the two making their red carpet debut on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at the BMI Awards in Nashville.

The couple coordinated in black ensembles, with Lane sporting a checked suit with a black shirt and black shoes while Bushnell wore a black Maria Lucia Hohan dress with a sheer skirt and shimmering fabric. She accessorized with a black clutch, black sandals and loose blond waves.

Lane’s rep confirmed the relationship to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “It’s brand new and they are enjoying spending time together.”

Bushnell shared a clip from the night on her Instagram Story, posting a video of Lane with Russell Dickerson’s wife, Kailey Dickerson, before panning to the DJ booth, which was manned by Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins.

On Tuesday, Bushnell attended Lane’s show at Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Nashville, though the reality star opted to stay inside while the singer entertained a crowd on the patio in chilly temperatures.

“Imma watch from in here,” she wrote over a video of Lane performing outside, the singer bundled up in a leather jacket and hoodie as he sang in the 35-degree weather.

On his own Story, Lane shared a clip from the performance, writing, “Thanks for freezing out there with me guys!!!”

Lane had previously teased the pair’s relationship when he shared a post to his Instagram story of the pair cuddled up while shooting one of Lane’s music videos. Bushnell reposted the shot, writing, “Yayyy fave song @iamchrislane.”

The pair have also been getting flirty on Instagram in recent weeks, with Lane sharing a post in early November that read, “Have you ever seen someone’s face and just wanted to look at them forever.”

Bushnell commented, “@ u,” with Lane writing the same in a reply to the reality star.

Last week, Bushnell attended the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, sharing a snap of herself getting a workout in before the event, to which Lane commented, “First time I saw you, I always knew you would be a Victoria Secret Angel” along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Bushnell competed on Season 20 of The Bachelor, ending the show engaged to Ben Higgins. The two split in May 2017 and Bushnell later dated Devin Antin, with the couple splitting in August.

Lane is a noted Bachelor fan, and even provided the musical soundtrack for a date during Nick Viall’s season of the show in 2017.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin