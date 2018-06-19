'Bachelor’ Alum Bob Guiney and Wife Jessica Canyon Expecting First Child

Former Bachelor contestant Bob Guiney and wife Jessica Canyon are growing their family by one, the couple announcing that they are expecting their first child together.

Bachelor Nation is about to expand with the addition of a little one, with Bob Guiney, who previously appeared on Season 4 of The Bachelor, and his wife of two years, Jessica Canyon, announcing that they are expecting a little boy.

(Photo: Instagram / @bobguiney)

"It's official!!! @jescanyon and I are SO excited to announce to our friends and family that were expecting!! #phoebethewonderdog is all fired up!! #thankful #happy #family," Guiney made the announcement on Instagram.



Canyon also took to Instagram with the exciting announcement, which was first made during a June 18 "Guys Tell All" segment on Today.

(Photo: Instagram / @jescanyon)

"Yep. We're goin for it," she captioned the series of images, even going as far as revealing their baby's gender with the hashtag "itsaboy."

"We're due in December. We're so excited!" Guiney, 47, told PEOPLE. "We've been keeping it a secret for quite a while and we couldn't wait to share it with everyone. We're feeling so lucky and very thankful!"

Canyon is reportedly 12 weeks into her pregnancy.

Guiney, who joined Bachelor Nation in 2003 during the first season of The Bachelorette and later went on to become the Bachelor, announced his engagement to Canyon in October 2015.

"We get along great. She lets me be me," Guiney said at the time.

The couple married in Punta Mita, Mexico in November 2016.

Guiney is not the only Bachelor alum expecting. Former Bachelorette contestant Jillian Harris and fiancé Justin Pasutto and The Bachelor alum Erica Rose and husband Charles Sanders are also growing their families by one.

Rose and Sanders made the big announcement in March

"We are so excited to be expanding our family! I know that Holland will love being a big sister and having a new best friend for life. I love being a mom and making babies lol! Charles has shown that he will be a great dad by the way he treats Holland," the couple, who tied the knot in December, announced.

Harris and Pasutto made their big announcement last month with a pink-themed Instagram post.

"I'm SO excited to FINALLY share the gender of baby number two with you today!! I know many of you have been eagerly waiting for me to spill the beans so today I'm dishing whether we're having another boy or a girl!!" Harris captioned the image.

Harris also shared a YouTube gender reveal video.