‘Bachelor’ Alum Bob Guiney Welcomes Son With Wife Jessica Canyon

Former Bachelor contestant Bob Guiney and wife Jessica Canyon’s family has grown by one!

On Monday, the couple announced via a sweet post on Instagram that they had welcomed their first child together, son Grayson Robert Guiney.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Baby Grayson came into the world at 2:10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, according to the photo, weighing 8 lbs. 3 oz. and measuring 21 inches long.

“Today is the greatest day!! Our son Robert Guiney was born early 12/3/18,” Guiney captioned the photo. “@jescanyon and baby are healthy and beautiful! Mom is resting with him on her chest right now. We are so excited and thanksful for what this new day brings for our family.” He added the hashtags “myson,” “love,” and “family.”

The couple, who became engaged in October of 2015 and tied the knot Punta Mita, Mexico in November of 2016, announced they were expecting just one day after Father’s Day in June.

“It’s official!!! @jescanyon and I are SO excited to announce to our friends and family that were expecting!! #phoebethewonderdog is all fired up!! #thankful #happy #family,” Guiney made the announcement on Instagram.

The announcement was originally made during a June 18 “Guys Tell All” segment on Today.

Following the news, Guiney spoke to PEOPLE, revealing that the little one was expected sometime in December and expressing their excitement at the news.

“We’re due in December. We’re so excited!” he said. “We’ve been keeping it a secret for quite a while and we couldn’t wait to share it with everyone. We’re feeling so lucky and very thankful!”

Throughout the course of her pregnancy, Canyone frequently kept her fans up to date on social media, sharing photos of her growing baby bump and opening up about the all too real struggles of being pregnant. In a Nov. 8 post, she reflected on her pregnancy journey as it neared its end and the worries she had about bringing a little one into the world.

“Wanted to post this #tb about what a crazy journey #pregnancy has been & how excited I am to be just a few weeks away from meeting our precious little boy,” she began the post before going on to comment on the deadly mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California. “But waking up to headlines this morning about another mass shooting makes you feel sad and apprehensive about bringing a baby into a world where people are getting shot in schools, churches, yoga studios, concerts…almost weekly now.”

Baby Grayson joins a number of new babies born to Bachelor alums that are helping to grown Bachelor Nation, including Bachelorette contestant Jillian Harris and fiancé Justin Pasutto, who welcomed daughter Annie in October.