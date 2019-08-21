‘Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton Admits Her Daughters Still Sleep in Her Bed at Ages 5 and 7

The Bachelor‘s Amanda Stanton is wondering if she’s “doomed” not to have her bed to herself after admitting daughters Kinsley, 7, and Charlie, 5, and still not sleep trained. Taking to her Instagram Story Tuesday, Stanton revealed she let her kids redecorate their rooms if they promised to sleep in them, but that the bribe hasn’t worked for a single night.

“So, so many props to people who sleep train their kids when they’re like three months old, because mine are 5 and 7, and they’re still not sleep trained. And at this point, I don’t think they will ever be,” Stanton said on a video she captioned, “Everyone’s shocked my kids still sleep with me.”

It’s not that Stanton doesn’t enjoy the family time. “I don’t really mind like 99 percent of the time, it’s fine if they sleep with me,” she continued. “There are some nights where it would be nice if they slept in their own bed, but it is what it is.”

That doesn’t mean she’s not looking to get the little ones on a more traditional sleep cycle.

“Any tips are welcome, though. Is it too late? Am I doomed?” she asked her followers.

Stanton’s daughters come by their co-sleeping honestly, she admitted, revealing she slept in her mother’s bed until she was in her late teens.

“And to be fair, I did sleep with my mom until I was like a senior in high school,” she added. “So I think it just runs in the family, we’re a needy family, and that’s fine. Because even if they wanted to sleep in their own beds, I think I’d probably be begging them to come sleep with me.”

It’s not uncommon, the reality personality’s followers reassured her, with one recalling piling into her parents’ bed with her seven sisters.

“I always say we literally just need a one-bedroom apartment,” Stanton responded. “Our house is four bedrooms and it’s just a waste of space.”

Photo credit: John Wolfsohn/Getty Images