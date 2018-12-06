‘The Bachelor 2019’ Cast: Meet Colton Underwood’s Leading Ladies

Colton Underwood’s dramatic season of The Bachelor draws nearer and nearer, with Bachelor Nation getting their first glimpse at all the women looking for love in the Bachelor mansion Thursday.

The former NFL player has struck out in love with both Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and Bachelor in Paradise star Tia Booth, but he’ll be looking for love in the new season of the ABC show with a gorgeous group of ladies also ready to settle down.

From beauty queens to phlebotomist, this Season 23 cast has it all. But who will capture Underwood’s heart in the end? Keep scrolling to get your first look at all the bachelorettes.

The Bachelor Season 23 premieres with a three-hour special on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Alex B

Name: Alex B.

Age: 29

Job: Dog Rescuer

Hometown: Vancouver, BC, Canada

Biography: Alex is the proud owner of a successful dog rescue business, which takes her all over the world in search of four-legged friends to save. To date, she’s saved almost 5,000 dogs from slaughter. Luckily for Alex, rumor has it Colton is a dog lover too.

Alex D.

Name: Alex D.

Age: 23

Job: Sloth

Hometown: Boston, MA

Biography: A New England girl through and through, Alex was born on Cape Cod, went to college at University of Massachusetts and now lives in Boston. When she’s not cheering on the Patriots or the Red Sox, she’s working as an account manager for an IT staffing agency. Alex talks fast, but tends to move slowly…verrrrrrrrrrry slowly.

Angelique

Name: Angelique

Age: 28

Job: Marketing Salesperson

Hometown: Hamilton, NJ

Biography: Angelique is a small-town Jersey girl with a love of corny jokes. Here’s one for you, Angelique: Why did Colton cross the road? To meet you, of course!

Annie

Name: Annie

Age: 23

Job: Financial Associate

Hometown: New York, NY

Biography: Annie grew up on a farm in Wisconsin where she learned to ride horses. She competed in nationals for horse riding before attending the University of Alabama to study finance. Annie loves country music and swing dancing. She’s hoping to sweep Colton off his feet!

Bri

Name: Bri

Age: 24

Job: Model

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Biography: A model from Southern California, Bri is much more than just a pretty face. She played soccer for eight years, enjoys hiking and camping, and loves to hit the snowboard slopes. Her biggest dating fear? Farting too loudly. (Don’t worry Bri, we won’t tell Colton.)

Caelynn

Name: Caelynn

Age: 23

Job: Miss North Carolina 2018

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

Biography: Caelynn grew up in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and attended Virginia Commonwealth University, where she got her degree in broadcast journalism. She was named Miss North Carolina in 2018 and was the first runner-up at Miss USA. But Caelynn is not your typical beauty queen. She once flew to Japan for a first date! Luckily, she’ll only have to travel to the Bachelor mansion to meet Colton.

Caitlin

Name: Caitlin

Age: 25

Job: Realtor

Hometown: Toronto, ON, Canada

Biography: Caitlin is a successful realtor from Toronto, who enjoys photography, painting and singing in the shower. Here’s hoping she musters the courage to belt out a few tunes in front of Colton…or, maybe not?

Cassie

Name: Cassie

Age: 23

Job: Speech Pathologist

Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA

Biography: A true native Californian, Cassie grew up at the beach and is an avid surfer. She is currently completing her degree in speech pathology and hopes to one day open up a private practice to work with kids. Maybe in the meantime she can teach Colton the language of love.

Catherine

Name: Catherine

Age: 26

Job: DJ

Hometown Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Biography: By day, Catherine is a successful commercial real estate agent. By night, Catherine is DJ Agro — an up-and-coming hip-hop DJ making a name for herself on the Ft. Lauderdale club scene. Along with her dog daughter, Lucy, Catherine is hoping to spin her way into Colton’s heart.

Courtney

Name: Courtney

Age: 23

Job: Caterer

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Biography: Courtney was born in Wiesbaden, Germany, but grew up in McDonough, Georgia, with four younger siblings. She turned her passion for food and cooking into a successful catering business, crafting healthy meal plans for athletes. Now she’s just hoping she has the recipe for love with Colton!

Demi

Name: Demi

Age: 23

Job: Interior Designer

Hometown: Red Oak, TX

Biography: Demi grew up in rural Texas and is a proud country girl. She loves ATVing, fishing and watching WWE. She can also drive a stick shift. She’s ready to put her pursuit of Colton into overdrive! Keep an eye on this one, Bachelor Nation!

Devin

Name: Devin

Age: 23

Job: Broadcast Journalist

Hometown: Medford, OR

Biography: Devin graduated from Arizona State University with a Master of Arts in sports journalism. She currently works as broadcast journalist for a local news station in Medford, Oregon. When she’s not reporting, you can find her doing her best sun salutation in yoga class. Namaste, Colton!

Elyse

Name: Elyse

Age: 31

Job: Makeup Artist

Hometown: Soldotna, AK

Biography: Elyse grew up outside of Anchorage in Soldotna, Alaska, where she spent her childhood ice-skating and snowmobiling. She found warmer a climate when she relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona, where she now works as a makeup artist. She also he enjoys hiking, reading and spending time with friends over good food and wine.

Erika

Name: Erika

Age: 25

Job: Recruiter

Hometown: Encinitas, CA

Biography: “The Nut,” as she’s known to her friends, is a ball of energy with a great sense of humor. Erika boasts that one of her talents is being able to eat whatever she wants without gaining weight. What’s your secret, Nut?

Erin

Name: Erin

Age: 28

Job: Cinderella

Hometown: Plano, TX

Biography: Erin works full time for her stepmother’s home improvement business. She’s not afraid to get her hands dirty but cleans up nicely. When she’s not working, Erin enjoys ballroom dancing (as long as it’s not too late of a night). Erin also loves expensive shoes but admits she can do a better job keeping track of them. She loves pumpkin spice lattes.

Hannah B.

Name: Hannah B.

Age: 23

Job: Miss Alabama 2018

Hometown: Tuscaloosa, GA

Biography: Born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Hannah was bred to be a proud member of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Following in her parents’ footsteps, she recently graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in communications. She currently works as an interior designer and never misses an Alabama football game. Oh, and in her spare time this year, she won the title of Miss Alabama USA 2018. Roll Tide, Hannah!

Hannah G.

Name: Hannah G.

Age: 23

Job: Content Creator

Hometown: Birmingham, AL

Biography: This sweet Southern belle definitely isn’t camera shy — she’s both the photographer and model for her burgeoning social media business. Apart from planning the photo shoots for her next posts, Hannah enjoys being a foodie and glamping. Hopefully Colton “likes” what you’re putting down, Hannah!

Heather

Name: Heather

Age: 22

Job: Never Been Kissed

Hometown: Carlsbad, CA

Biography: Born and raised in San Diego, California, Heather is a Southern California girl through and through. She’s a thrill-seeker who enjoys bungee jumping, skydiving and river-rafting. But out of all the thrilling things Heather’s done, there’s still one thrill she’s yet to experience — she’s never kissed a boy!

Adrianne “Jane”

Name: Adrianne “Jane”

Age: 26

Job: Social Worker

Hometown: West Hollywood, CA

Biography: A native to Los Angeles, Jane is a free spirit with infectious energy. As a social worker, she uses her positive vibes and good nature to help care for seniors at an elderly day care facility. When she’s not at work, Jane loves spending time with her mom and her dog, Bella.

Katie

Name: Katie

Age: 26

Job: Medical Sales Representative

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, CA

Biography: A lifelong dancer, Katie attended Louisiana State University where she competed on the dance team. After moving to Los Angeles to work as medical sales rep, Katie settled in Sherman Oaks, where she enjoys yoga and sushi. She still dances in her spare time, and hopes to teach Colton a few moves.

Kirpa

Name: Kirpa

Age: 26

Job: Dental Hygienist

Hometown: Whittier, CA

Biography: This beautiful and spunky California girl works for her dad’s dentistry business as a dental hygienist. She loves hiking, reading, cooking and swimming. Her one deal breaker? Colton better floss.

Laura

Name: Laura

Age: 26

Job: Accountant

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Biography: Originally from El Paso, Texas, this beautiful girl-next-door once moved to Spain on a whim. Luckily for Colton, she moved back and is ready to put her heart on the line for love.

Nicole

Name: Nicole

Age: 25

Job: Social Media Coordinator

Hometown: Miami, FL

Biography: Nicole is a fun and energetic Miami native who loves salsa dancing and singing a-capella. Her family is originally from Havana, Cuba, and she’s extremely proud of her roots. She lives at home with her brother, mom and grandma and can’t wait for Colton to try some of her grandma’s cooking.

Nina

Name: Nina

Age: 30

Job: Sales Account Manager

Hometown: Raleigh, NC

Biography: Nina was born in Croatia and moved to the United States with her mom when she was nine years old, fleeing the conflict there amidst bullets and bombs. Amongst her many hobbies, Nina enjoys kayaking and hiking. She’s also watched The Bachelor with her mom and grandma for years.

Onyeka

Name: Onyeka

Age: 24

Job: IT Risk Consultant

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Biography: Onyeka grew up in Manhattan, Kansas, in a loving family. Her parents are originally from Nigeria and have been married for 35 years. Fun fact: Her parents got engaged after just two weeks. Onyeka is hoping to have that same kind of luck with Colton.

Revian

Name: Revian

Age: 24

Job: Nurse

Hometown: Santa Monica, CA

Biography: Revian is an esthetician from Los Angeles. When she’s not helping people feel beautiful, she loves to attend music festivals. She’s also fluent in Mandarin.

Sydney

Name: Sydney

Age: 27

Job: NBA Dancer

Hometown: New York, NY

Biography: Sydney has danced since she was three years old and is currently a professional dancer for an NBA team. She’s had great success in her career, but hasn’t been as lucky in love. She’s never had a boyfriend!

Tahzjuan

Name: Tahzjuan

Age: 25

Job: Business Development Associate

Hometown: Castle Pines, CO

Biography: Tahzjuan grew up in Houston but moved to Colorado with her mom, brother and two dogs. She loves reading, outdoor concerts and shopping with her mom. Fun fact: She has a tattoo that say “I love bad ideas.” Hopefully, Tahzjuan only sticks to her good ideas when it comes to Colton.

Tayshia

Name: Tayshia

Age: 28

Job: Phlebotomist

Hometown: Corona Del Mar, CA

Biography: This Southern California girl is definitely not the squeamish type — she draws blood for a living! When she’s not filling up vials for her patients, she volunteers at her church and goes wine tasting. Unlike her patients, Tayshia hopes Colton feels faint when he sees her!

Tracy

Name: Tracy

Age: 31

Job: Wardrobe Stylist

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Biography: Originally from New York, Tracy relocated to West Hollywood to pursue a career in wardrobe styling. When she’s not helping celebrities look their best, she’s traveling the world with her sister. She’ll be helping Colton with fashion tips all season long.