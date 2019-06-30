‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Shares Hilarious ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Flashback With Late Stepmom Beth

The entire Chapman family is in mourning following Beth Chapman‘s death, but some still have their sense of humor. Lyssa Chapman shared a hilarious throwback clip from Dog the Bounty Hunter showing herself and her late step-mother making a prank call.

In the clip, Chapman orders Lyssa to call Tim Chapman’s phone and pretend to be a woman named Jasmine. She complies, and it appears Tim has been waiting to hear from the woman. He questions her about skipping court, which Lyssa in-character pretends to know nothing about. The rouse goes on for some time, until Lyssa can no longer hold in her laughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While viewers thought the prank was hilarious, Tim and Duane “Dog” Chapman, who can be seen screaming “come on” in the clip, disagreed.

“You think that f—ing s— is funny?” Tim said in the clip.

We sure ran them boys didn’t we @MrsdogC https://t.co/WxxdNvi8Ve — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) June 30, 2019

The Chapman family gathered for a memorial service honoring Chapman over the weekend. Following the ceremony, Bonnie Chapman, Chapman and Duane’s 20-year-old daughter, issued a brief statement about her mother. In it, she thanked everyone who attended and assured them Beth would have been proud.

“Thank you everyone who came today,” she wrote on social media. “She’d love the ceremony and the flowers everyone brought. Thank you for joining us on this emotional ride.”

The entire family has shared different tributes to Beth on social media, but Bonnie has been especially open about her grief. She recently shared a post updating fans on plans for saying goodbye to her beloved mother.

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go,” Bonnie wrote in a tweet. “I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed.”

Lyssa, who had been at odds with Chapman in the weeks leading up to her death, also shared some kind words for her stepmom. The pair reportedly made peace before Beth died, which has been a source of comfort to Lyssa during her grieving process.

“Lyssa and Beth got back to a place where they needed to be and they reconnected with their faith… and things ended up on great terms,” a source told Hollywood Life.

The insider alleged that Lyssa, 32, “learned a lot through the loss of Beth.” The family is said to be hopeful Beth’s passing with bring the whole family closer together.

They “are hoping that this leads to a much better emotional connection with the entire Chapman clan,” the source said. “[It’s] what the family needs in these trying times. It will be nice to make a major positive out of such a terrible negative that was Beth’s loss.”

Chapman died after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. Her family planned two memorial for her: One in Hawaii on Saturday and another to follow after in Colorado.

“Beth had two homes — Hawai’i and Colorado. ‘I love Hawai’i the most,’ she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha,” the family said in a statement. “Duane Chapman is reportedly finalizing plans for a memorial service in Colorado, and details will be announced shortly. Those wishing to post photos and videos are asked to tag with #alohaormrsdog.”