‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Calls Stepmother Beth’s Death an ‘Awful Dream’ in Heartbreaking Post

Beth Chapman’s stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman is mourning the loss of the Dog the Bounty Hunter star with a heartbreaking reflection on the last week following the emotional weekend memorial ceremony. Sharing a photo of dad Duane “Dog” Chapman walking through the crowd gathered at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, “Baby Lyssa” wrote of the surreal feeling of loss on Instagram.

“Someone wake me up from this awful dream,” she captioned the photo. “I have no words. Still in disbelief. Pray for our family, as we lost our strongest member.”

Fans were quick to weigh in and reassure her about her own strength.

“Lyssa we all love y’all. It’s time for you to take your place and be the strong female lead I know you are in your own right,” one person commented.

Another added, “You haven’t lost her Lyssa. She’s there, she would never ever leave her family. When you least expect it, you’ll smell her cologne, you’ll hear her favorite song, you’ll even hear her voice and you’ll know she is closer than you think…”

Chapman passed away Wednesday amid her ongoing battle with cancer after being placed in a medically-induced coma days earlier.

“It’s all still very raw. She’s in grief and she’s in shock, the whole family is,” a source told Hollywood Life of the family’s emotional state. “Even though everyone knew that Beth might pass, she was always so strong and full of life that it was very hard to believe. It’s still hard for anyone to believe. But they are leaning on one another.”

As fans mourned, Duane insisted her Hawaiian memorial service be open to the public.

“She said please Hawaiian style… please do this right,” he said at her service, as per TMZ. “She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved.”

There will be another memorial service for Beth held in Colorado the family announced after her death.

“Beth had two homes — Hawai’i and Colorado. ‘I love Hawai’i the most,’ she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha,” the family said in a statement. “Duane Chapman is also finalizing plans for a memorial service in Colorado, and details will be announced shortly.”

