‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Asks Late Stepmom Beth for Guidance: ‘I Just Need You to Tell Me How Dumb I Am’

“Baby Lyssa” Chapman recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, using the caption section to ask her late stepmom Beth for guidance. In the post, Chapman shared a photo of the two of them enjoying some time in the ocean.

In the caption, she wrote, “I miss you as deep as the ocean. [Beth Chapman] I’m going thru some shit and I just need you to tell me how dumb I am for worrying. Around you all my problems seemed menial, I used to hate that. I miss sitting next to you and OG on the couch. You always listened to me, heard every word I said.

“You’d digest my thoughts thru your head and spin them out to me in a way I could never understand,” she added. “I need one of our talks, our arguments, our drinks.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever understand why someone who is so needed in a family can be taken away,” Chapman’s post concluded.

Many of Chapman’s fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, “Someone just said tonight that when you are missing someone extra, it means that they are right there next to you. She is with you. She is with all of you. She is your angel. Talk to her, she’s right there.”

“Ever since she was in your life she was training you to hear her voice through your own. Beth was so so strong, and there’s no way you don’t have any of that spirit in you,” another person offered. “Every time you think of what she would said, have peace in knowing that is HER voice in you. THAT is exactly how she shaped you, so that when’s her physical body isn’t here, her spirit still is! Love you, Lyssa!”

“We all go through s—, overcome s—, and go through more s—. Life lessons are f—ing hard…. And totally worth it. Nothing I say will ease your heart and mind, or make anything better. Just know you’re not alone and tryyyyyyy to have faith that she sees you now and you’ll see her [again],” another follower wrote. “It’s hella easier said than done, I know. Every time someone would say that to me I wanted to punch them in the face. Thinking of you and your loved ones that are hurting. Much love to you my sister.”

Beth passed away in June after a long fight with cancer. She was 51 years old at the time of her death.