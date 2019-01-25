Audrey Roloff Shares Too Cute Photo of ‘Sweetest Cousins’ Jackson and Ember

Jackson and Ember Roloff might be the cutest cousins of all time!

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff shared a sweet photo of her 1-year-old daughter with Jeremy Roloff spending quality time with cousin Jackson, the 1-year-old son of Jeremy’s brother Zach Roloff and his wife Tori.

“I. CAN. NOT. [crying emoji],” Audrey captioned the photo of the babies holding hands. “These two are just the sweetest cousins [heart emoji].”

She added a note of thanks to her brother and sister-in-law for watching their daughter as she and her husband traveled to Texas for work related to their upcoming book, writing, “Also, feeling super thankful for uncle Zach and aunt Tori for watching our girls while we are in Texas working on some exciting things for #ALoveLetterLife Literally living for all the photos and videos of the cousins playing that Tori has been sending us. You bet I’ll be framing this one.”

Little People, Big World fans were devastated in July to learn that Audrey and Jeremy would no longer be appearing on the TLC reality show, meaning less Ember time on their screen.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram at the time. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

“That being said, we’re not disappearing,” he continued. “We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to! Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision.”

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in 2019.

