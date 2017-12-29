Audrey Roloff Scolded for Wearing Black Dress in Family’s Holiday Photo

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff is getting some heat again, this time for a black dress she wore in a Christmas photo with husband Jeremy and newborn daughter Ember Jean.

On Christmas Day, Audrey posted an adorable photo of the young family in front of their Christmas tree on Instagram.

Jeremy is seen wearing a light-colored sweater and jeans, cradling a red-clad Ember in his arms. Audrey stood by his side, wearing a floor-length black dress with long sleeves. She included a Bible verse for the caption.

“And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth. – John 1:14,” Audrey wrote. “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a goodnight.”

The photo looked innocent enough, but some of Audrey’s fans couldn’t understand why she was wearing black on Christmas Day.

“It would be cute if [you] dress just like [your] baby cute [little] fam… not feeling that dress too plain,” one person wrote.

“I love Audrey. But that dress frumpy and awful sorry. She’s so beautiful and fit does nothing for her,” another commented.

One person just wrote, “Black???”

Then again, there were just as many positive comments on the post as well.

“I love how y’all hair, the floors, the window trim and the Ambience with the lights and the decor all around make your photos look so warm and idk for some reason nostalgic. Beautiful family,” one person wrote.

“Love this dress!!!” another wrote.

“Where did you get your dress?” another asked.

Audrey also shared a photo from the same shoot on Dec. 16. In this one, she is wearing the black dress and kissing Jeremy under the mistletoe.

Audrey and Jeremy had an exciting 2017, which included Ember Jean’s birth on Sept. 10. On Dec. 24, the couple shared a video of Ember Jean’s first laugh.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Audrey Roloff