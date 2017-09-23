Audrey Roloff Reveals Wedding Photos in Honor of Third Anniversary

Earlier this week, Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy celebrated their third wedding anniversary, taking to their blog Beating 50 Percent’s Instagram to chronicle the major milestone with snaps and stories.

However, the day after, Roloff took to Instagram to share some photographs from their wedding day, alongside a heartfelt message honoring her love.

“Yesterday was our 3 year anniversary. It was the day I said ‘I do’ to the love of my life,” Roloff wrote. “But on that day I wasn’t just confessing my present love for Jeremy, I was promising my future love.”

Roloff goes on to reveal that every year on their anniversary, the two re-watch their wedding video and reread their wedding vows to one another.

“It’s such a sweet time of reminiscing and realigning,” she wrote.

However, their favorite anniversary tradition is one Jeremy shared via the Instagram Story that Roloff reiterated of reading letters they wrote one another the previous year, and writing new ones to read the following year.

“The demands and challenges that come with adjusting to parenthood haven’t spared us time to write our new letters yet, but reading our letters that we wrote last year filled us with so much joy, awe, and thankfulness,” she wrote.

She goes on to write that in both of the letters, the two prayed for the same word to mark their third anniversary, “FRUITFUL,” adding that the prayer had been answered and “then some.”

“When we wrote these letters we were sitting out by the campfire pit on the farm, staring into the embers,” Roloff captioned the series of images. “And now we are reading these letters while staring into the eyes of our sweet baby girl — Ember.”

Quoting American author, Sheldon Vanauken, Roloff added, “If it’s half as good as the half we’ve known, here’s Hail! to the rest of the road.”

She concluded her message, writing, “Happy anniversary babe, I love you more.”

