Audrey Roloff Reveals Previous Health Crisis to Fans

Little People, Big World cast member Audrey Roloff revealed an illness she secretly battled with several years ago.

Roloff, who is married to Jeremy Roloff, took to Instagram for a series of confessions that she dubbed “five things you wouldn’t know about me from following my Insta feed.”

The third of those confessions was a gastrointestinal issue she faced in college. Apparently, her abdominal pain grew so severe she was forced to leave school.

“I battled chronic stomach pain in college and was diagnosed with all kinds of gastrointestinal issues,” Roloff wrote. “During my junior year, it got so bad that I had to take a term off from school and running to focus on my health and seek medical care.”

However the health issue was resolved during that time off. She credits her recovery to the power of prayer.

“Long story short, the Lord healed me during that time off, and I wholeheartedly believed that it was through the power of prayer,” she wrote. Now I eat all pancakes and drink all the lattes without digestive ramifications. Yes Lord.”

In the same note, the 26-year-old TLC personality also dished about another minor health-related incident.

Apparently Roloff made some poor activity decisions after getting her ears pierced, and the result was accidental ear gauges.

“I have accidental gauges. Yes, you read that correctly,” Roloff read. “I haven’t worn earrings in six years. Apparently spending all day every weekend wearing a ski helmet isn’t the best idea after getting your ears pierced… I noticed me ears were a little sore, but I have a high pain tolerance so I didn’t think anything of it. oops. To this day, if I pull my ear out to the side it looks a lot like a piece of bologna some kid bit the center out of.”

The other confessions in the post included her tomboy style growing up, how she would secretly wear makeup with her parents knowing and the fact that she writes in a journal each day.

Little People, Big World is currently between seasons, but it is expected to return to TLC soon.