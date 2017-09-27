Audrey Roloff Opens up About Her Postpartum Emotions

Audrey Roloff is enjoying her time as a first-time mom to her newborn daughter Ember.

The TLC personality recently took to Instagram to open up about her postpartum emotions since welcoming her sweet girl.

“She likes cuddling on our chests, swaying and when her daddy sings to her,” the Little People, Big World cast member wrote about her daughter’s favorite things. But explained that the parenthood hasn’t been all lullabies and snuggles.

Roloff revealed that she is feeling as though she is failing her daughter.

“I won’t sugar coat it . . . these past two weeks have been HARD,” she began. “The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that it was as if I went back into labor again . . . I was well prepared for the pain and suffering that comes with childbirth, but I was not prepared for the pain and suffering that comes afterwards.”

The barre instructor shared that she is breast-feeding and has battled “severe engorgement from too much milk.” She is experiencing blisters, bruises, clogged ducts and mastitis, which is an infection of the breast tissue.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the pain that I’ve experienced while breast feeding has been comparable to unmedicated labor contractions,” Roloff shared. “Inevitably, all of this has left me feeling like I am failing my baby, frustrated, discouraged, and heart ached.”

Despite the struggles, the new mom assures her followers that she will not give up. “Even though the tearful sleepless nights persist, so will I,” she wrote. “I will continue to pour myself out in sacrificial love for this baby girl who makes every hurt worth enduring.”

Roloff and her husband Jeremy welcomed their daughter on Sept. 10. “Audrey did amazing,” Jeremy gushed to Us Weekly. “Natural labor is no joke. I have a renewed appreciation for her strength.”

