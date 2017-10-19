Audrey Roloff Looks Healthy in New Photo Following Diagnosis

After a tough first month of motherhood and a devastating mastitis diagnosis, Little People, Big World‘s Audrey Roloff is looking happy and healthy in a new photo posted by husband Jeremy.

Shortly after giving birth in September to daughter Ember Jean, Roloff said that she had been diagnosed with an inflammation of the breast caused by bacteria entering the body through a cracked or sore nipple. While the condition is common for breastfeeding mothers, symptoms can be painful and flu-like.

The new mom opened up a month ago on Instagram about how hard breastfeeding has been for her.

“While I am overflowing with love for my daughter and husband, I won’t sugar coat it… these past two weeks have been HARD. The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that it was as if I went back into labor again…” She said. “I was well prepared for the pain and suffering that comes with childbirth, but I was not prepared for the pain and suffering that comes afterwards. I got all the things… the common ‘TMI’ postpartum hurts, along with severe engorgement, too much milk, not enough milk, blisters, bruises, clogged ducts, and mastitis. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the pain that I’ve experienced while breast feeding has been comparable to unmedicated labor contractions.”

Now, posing confidently with baby Ember Jean resting comfortably in a baby carrier, Audrey looks like she’s feeling a lot better.

“We’re showing Ember around the farm,” dad Jeremy captioned the photograph. “I don’t think she’s paying attention though.”

Commenters were quick to notice Audrey’s healthy glow.

“Happy to see Mama must be doing better,” one person said.

“So nice for the whole family you live close by,” another chimed in. “Glad Audrey is feeling better and out and about.”