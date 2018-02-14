Audrey Roloff Shares How Her ‘Cute Aggression’ Has Peaked

Audrey Roloff’s daughter Ember is too cute to handle! The Little People, Big World mom opened up about her “cute aggression” in a new Instagram post Saturday.

“Cute aggression has peaked,” Roloff captioned a photo of Ember in a floral bassinet and mauve ensemble.

“I’m going to have the wrinkliest lips when I’m older from curling them in and squeezing them together — aka making ‘the face’ as Jeremy calls it. It’s the cute aggression face. I make it when I think Jer is really cute, or Pine is really cute, but it’s a whole new level with Ember… Sometimes my lips even get sore. Anyone else?!”

Later, on her Instagram story, she showed off “the face” as husband Jeremy has coined it, while holding Ember close to her in a baby wrap.

Roloff has been open about being a new mother with her fans since Ember was born in September, from times in which “cute aggression” is the worst of her problems to those in which she has struggled to breastfeed her baby.

Last month, she revealed that she had contracted another case of mastitis, which has kept her from breastfeeding Ember exclusively from time to time.

“l always thought breastfeeding was a choice,” she wrote. “People would often ask me if l was going to breastfeed when I was pregnant and l always answered with a determined yes. But after Ember was born, l realized that for some people, it’s not a choice.”

She continued: “l was reminded that even though this journey still poses its challenges, being able to feed my daughter from my own body brings me incomparable joy,” she added, saying that she hopes her story can encourage any other new moms having difficulty breastfeeding.