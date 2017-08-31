Audrey Roloff Details Her Last Days of Pregnancy With Sweet Snap

Little People, Big World couple Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are looking forward to welcoming their first child in just a few days. But before they do, the expectant mother is sharing a heartfelt post about the couple’s last days as a unit of two.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Roloff shared a snapshot of her and husband, Jeremy as she wore a long, blue dress with floral prints. The 25-year-old added the hashtags, “39 weeks pregnant” to her message, alongside “beating 50 percent” denoting how they beat the divorce statistics.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“People are constantly asking me, ‘Are you so ready to get that baby out of you?!” Roloff wrote. “And as excited as I am to meet her, I’m also trying to cherish our final days of ‘just us’ before baby girl rocks our world.”

Roloff goes on to write that while waiting for their daughter’s arrival, she has been focusing on thankfulness and gratitude, which has made her more in awe of the beauty of pregnancy.

“I am so blessed to carry this life inside of me, not of my own strength and striving, but through God’s miraculous design for creating life,” she said. “Focusing on each present moment, rather than longing for future moments, has made my heart abundantly thankful — and ‘thanksgiving always precedes the miracle.’”

Quoting New York Times writer, Ann Voskamp, Roloff writes, “‘In a world addicted to speed, we blur the moments.’ I don’t want to live through blurred moments. I want to experience the abundance of a life lived fully present — wide eyed, thankful, and brimming with joy.”

The couple, who married in 2015, are expecting a daughter on Sept. 1. Earlier this summer, the Roloff family got together to celebrate Audrey and Jeremy by throwing a lavish gender reveal party and a baby shower.

Photo credit: Instagram / @audreyroloff