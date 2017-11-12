Audrey Roloff Claps Back at Mom-Shamer in the Best Way

Audrey Roloff is not here for mom-shaming, and the Little People, Big World cast member clapped back at someone who tried to do so in a very public way.

The drama started in the comment section of a photo Roloff posted of her 2-month-old, Ember Jean. In the photo, Ember is lying on a white sheet bordered by numbers similar to those that have become popular for baby photoshoots.

In the caption, she wrote a beautiful message to her daughter, saying she is “growing into her name” and praising the little girl’s spirit as a “light in the darkness.”

But at least one person couldn’t just accept the message, commenting, “You should’ve ironed the sheet.”

Roloff decided not to let the comment go.

In her Instagram story, she posted a screenshot of the comment with a comment of her own.

“Really?!” she captioned the picture alongside the “speak-no-evil” monkey emoji, “ain’t nobody got time for that!”

This isn’t the 26-year-old’s first time being mom-shamed. It seems that everything she does, from picking out an outfit for her baby to carrying her in a baby carrier, can’t please everyone.

At least the TLC cast member clearly takes it in stride.