Audrey Roloff Claps Back at Mom-Shamer in the Best Way

Audrey Roloff is not here for mom-shaming, and the Little People, Big World cast member clapped back at someone who tried to do so in a very public way.
Our Ember girl is 2 MONTHS OLD today and she’s already growing into her name. The dictionary defines EMBER as “a small live piece of coal wood etc in a dying fire. The remains of a fire. A glowing fragment from fire. 🔥 • Embers are GLOWING – they can light up an entire room, forest or field. 🔥 Embers are ENDURING – they are the fiercest remains of a fire and radiate a substantial amount of heat long after the fire has been extinguished. 🔥 Embers offer REVIVAL – when a fire is dying the embers can bring it back to life! 🔥 Embers are WELCOMING – they are inviting. They draw people in by their warmth and light. 🔥 Embers FLY – when they have been burning hot enough, they know when to spark and fly. 🔥 Embers are CONSTANT & LOYAL – they radiate a more constant form of heat as opposed to the fire which is constantly changing along with the heat it radiates. 🔥 Embers are FORERUNNERS – in forest fires they can blow on ahead of the fire and start fires kilometers away (l loved this one being that she’s our first child) 🔥 • We want our little Ember to be a light in the darkness, glowing in all she does, enduring and lasting – hard to stop, ALWAYS believing in the MORE that is within her – and when stoked/kindled by her Creator – able to burn and glow even MORE than she could on her own. Our prayer is that she would be MORE on fire for God as He continues to fan her into flame. Always more. #emberjean #alwaymore
The drama started in the comment section of a photo Roloff posted of her 2-month-old, Ember Jean. In the photo, Ember is lying on a white sheet bordered by numbers similar to those that have become popular for baby photoshoots.
In the caption, she wrote a beautiful message to her daughter, saying she is “growing into her name” and praising the little girl’s spirit as a “light in the darkness.”
But at least one person couldn’t just accept the message, commenting, “You should’ve ironed the sheet.”
Roloff decided not to let the comment go.
In her Instagram story, she posted a screenshot of the comment with a comment of her own.
“Really?!” she captioned the picture alongside the “speak-no-evil” monkey emoji, “ain’t nobody got time for that!”
This isn’t the 26-year-old’s first time being mom-shamed. It seems that everything she does, from picking out an outfit for her baby to carrying her in a baby carrier, can’t please everyone.
At least the TLC cast member clearly takes it in stride.