Audrey Roloff Gets Emotional Celebrating Ember’s 4-Month Milestone

Audrey Roloff’s daughter Ember Jean is growing up so fast! The Little People, Big World mom celebrated the baby’s 4-month birthday with a gushing Instagram post.

In the photo, taken Wednesday, the only daughter of Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff looks happy and healthy in a rose top, matching bow and shoes, and brown pants.

“Our baby girlsie is 4 months old today,” Roloff captioned the sweet picture. “This stage is increasingly precious and full of wonder and joyous anticipation. I’ve fallen so in love with this little light of mine.”

The new mom has been open about her struggles to breastfeed Ember due to repeated mastitis diagnoses, and went on about how special it is for her to watch her daughter continue to grow.

“Highlights from the past month include laughing and giggling, sitting up in her baby chair, a roadtrip to Bend to see all our old friends and church family, sleeping 7 hours at night, always telling stories, putting all the things in her mouth, and out growing most of her 3-6 month clothes,” she continued. “With the rough beginning we had, I never thought I’d have a chunky baby… but look at those high-percentile rolls!”

As she grows, Ember is starting to develop her own preferences, her mom claims.

“She loves her knee-socks, bath time, cuddling with mom and dad, SMILING (at literally anyone who gives her an ounce of attention), pulling hair, and sleeping in the car,” she wrote.

She concluded, “I’m in love, I’m in love and I don’t care who knows it!”

Roloff and Jeremy welcomed Ember to the world in September, and of course were immediately engrossed with their bundle of joy.

“She’s absolutely beautiful — a face that draws you in,” Jeremy said at the time. “What a miraculous experience. So much to say, but for now we’re resting at home soaking in the present — honored that we’ve been entrusted with this little life.”

The new dad went on to hope his new child will be “a glowing, fierce, and radiant light in this world.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @audreyroloff