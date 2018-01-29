Audrey Roloff Accused of Sabotaging Jacob Roloff’s Engagement Announcement

Audrey Roloff is being accused of shading brother-in-law Jacob Roloff’s engagement announcement by fans who say she was “destroying the moment” for the Little People, Big World couple.

Jacob and now-fiancee Isabel Rock announced they had gotten engaged on their recent trip to Iceland on Saturday with an Instagram post of them looking head over heels for one another.

“We are finally ready to share with everyone… WE ARE ENGAGED!!!” Rock wrote on her profile.

The Roloff family was over the moon for their soon-to-be sister-in-law and Jacob, but one Audrey posted an Instagram right after the engagement announcement, which some fans thought was in bad taste, reports Inquisitr.

“Some words on dating from a Christian perspective,” she captioned a photo of her and husband Jeremy Roloff. “Let’s just say you recently hurried into a relationship, dabbled with sexual intimacy, and then became emotionally attached. The main problem with this scenario is that it blinds you to red flags. It’s the classic ‘love at first sight’ trap. You begin to see the person you are dating as the ‘the most talented, most interesting, and most extraordinary person in the universe’ (If you don’t get that reference, please go watch The Lego Movie after you finish this book. It’s sure to solve all your dating problems). As time passes, your friends and family may raise concerns about the person you’re dating, but you won’t be able to rationalize with them because all you will see is perfection. This is a titanic problem.”

One fan commented, “Would be great if Audrey would not destroy the moment with her dumb post on IG. The timing when she posted (right after they announced the engagement) and what she said there sounds like it’s about Izzy.”

Another fan agreed the timing of Audrey’s post was “awful,” accusing the 26-year-old of “always trying to upstage others and sabotage people’s happiness.”

In the past, Audrey and Jacob have been believed to be feuding, due possibly in part to their different opinions on religion.

Audrey is an outspoken Christian who has gotten heat in the past for her views on same sex marriage, and often posts about her faith on Instagram. Jacob, on the other hand, has been outspoken about disagreeing with his family’s religion.

“Christians as I have experienced them have assumed a real and damaging sense of superiority over all other belief systems,” he wrote in a May blog. “They believe that their Mystic, Jesus of Nazareth, was the Supremely Gifted Mystic and that their book, The Bible, is Supreme in Knowledge and Law. It is fine and even necessary for a person to hold tight in their belief and sort of, in a way, feel privately supreme and content, but the supremacy in the minds of Christians today has outwardly pitted them against the world and their neighbors.”



Photo credit: Instagram/@audreyroloff