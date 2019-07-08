Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Celebrate ‘One Epic Summer Day’ After Pregnancy Reveal

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff had an “epic” Fourth of July. The Little People, Big World couple, who announced last week that they are expecting their second child together, started their weekend off with a bang alongside 1-year-old daughter Ember at their local Independence Day celebrations.

The “one epic summer day” included the family decking themselves out in red, white, and blue to watch a parade, wave some American flags and spend time with friends, and many fans couldn’t help but comment on the sweet family festivities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Pretty much all my favorites too! Love seeing you guys together!” one fan wrote.

“Happy 4th to you all,” another commented, adding a series of American flag and confetti emojis.

“My fav holiday too!! It’s simply the best!” wrote a third. “Love Ember’s outfit!”

The family outing came just days after Jeremy and Audrey announced that in a few months’ time, their family of three would be expanding by one.

“We’ve got some exciting news,” Jeremy wrote. “Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

“Baby #2 is coming in January!!!” the Audrey captioned a gallery of images on her own Instagram account.

In the days since, fans have continued to congratulate the couple on the news, many taking to the comments section of the TLC personalities’ most recent posts.

“Big congratulations to you and your beautiful family,” one fan congratulated the couple.

“I was literally just reading embers birth story again and crying my work desk,” another wrote. “So happy for you guys.”

Audrey and Jeremy are not the only Roloff couple expecting. Jeremy’s twin brother Zach and his wife Tori announced in May that they, too, are expecting their second child. Set to arrive in November, the baby girl will join older brother Jackson.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November!” the couple announced the news on social media. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”