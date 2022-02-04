Artem Chigvintsev Gives Health Update After Unexpectedly Pulling out of ‘DWTS’ Tour

Artem Chigvintsev is giving Dancing With the Stars fans an update on his health condition after being forced to drop out of the ongoing Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour abruptly two weeks ago. The pro dancer took to Twitter Thursday to thank his fans for all the support and share the latest on his health following a recent check-up with his doctor.

“So, I had another X-Ray done yesterday and it came back still positive for pneumonia,” he shared in the update. “So I just got another set of antibiotics. This is of course number two. Hopefully this one will do the magic, will do the trick to kick out pneumonia out of my lungs.” The dancer had the full support of his followers, one of whom replied, “Hope these antibiotics do the trick. Here’s to you recovering and getting back to feeling like yourself.” Another added that while they had bought tickets specifically to see him, “Your health is the most important thing! Hope to see u at another time!”

https://twitter.com/artemchigvintse/status/1489267571467694082?s=20&t=_Hx6OPX290h1I2U8heuNUw

Chigvintsev announced just two weeks ago that he had encountered some “unexpected health issues” forcing him to take a break from the tour, but that he planned to return “as quickly as possible” to the stage. “Hi DWTS family,” he began at the time. “My time on tour so far has been wonderful – unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues.”

“My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour,” he continued. “Thank you for your patience and understanding. See you soon, Artem.” Brie Bella, twin sister to Chigvintsev’s fiancée Nikki Bella, with whom Chigvintsev shares son Matteo, told Us Weekly not long after his announcement that while her soon-to-be brother-in-law “did have COVID,” this was “something more than COVID.”

The WWE Superstar shared it was “hard on him” to get sick in the middle of the tour, but that his health was improving. “He’s doing a lot better, which is so great,” Brie said. “I know it’s really made him feel good seeing everyone just reaching out and thinking of him and sending their thoughts and prayers his way.”