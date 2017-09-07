Arie Luyendyk Jr. Announced as New ‘Bachelor’

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is your new Bachelor!

After weeks of speculation, the 35-year-old racecar driver was announced as the star of the ABC reality show on Good Morning America Thursday, ending fans’ queries over who would be the next suitor to search for love on the long-running series.

Many fans were hoping Peter Kraus, who finished as runner-up during the most recent season of The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay, would assume the title of Bachelor, but Kraus had been hesitant about the position, discussing his apprehension about the job in several interviews.

Luyendyk Jr. will likely be familiar to many fans of the franchise, as he finished in the runner-up spot during Emily Maynard Johnson’s season of The Bachelorette in 2012.

“This is pretty surreal,” Luyendyk Jr. told People of his new gig. “It doesn’t really feel real yet, but I’m taking it step by step. The timing is just so perfect in my life. I could not be more excited for this journey I’m about to embark on.”

“I’m not nervous,” he added. “Now that I’ve had some time and distance away from it, it feels like the feeling I had before I went into it the first time. I think sometimes when you’re on The Bachelorette and you jump right into being the Bachelor, for me it would’ve been too soon. This feels more natural. I’m not concerned what people think. I’m just focused on the outcome. I want to find my person and will do whatever it takes!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @realtorarie, Instagram / @bachelorusa