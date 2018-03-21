Everything Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Have Posted During Their Social Media Break

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham couldn’t keep away from social media! The Bachelor couple quickly broke their vow to stay off social media after getting engaged on the March 5 After the Final Rose special.

It was probably a good idea to get away from the online fury of Bachelor Nation after Luyendyk Jr. shockingly proposed to Burnham after ending his engagement to winner Becca Kufrin in a 40-minute unedited clip shown to viewers the day before.

Although the race car driver and the tech salesperson told host Chris Harrison they planned to stay out of the spotlight, they haven’t been able to help but share everything about their European getaway celebrating their engagement.

Photoshoot in Spain

Luyendyk Jr. is a pro behind the camera. The reality personality took a number of Instagrammable photos of his fiancée as they explored Montserrat on a scooter in Spain.

Flashback Monday

The former Bachelor couldn’t help but look back on his time with Burnham on the ABC dating show even as they traveled through Europe, posting a throwback photo from their final date in Peru.

“Mondays,” he captioned the photo, accompanied with heart and angel emojis.

Insta Fiancée

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham are making Instagram fiancés a thing. The Virginia Beach native was all dressed up while sipping a glass of rosé in front of the breathtaking Barcelona scenery.

“Too glam to give a damn,” she captioned the post. “[Photo] cred to @ariejr for being the best insta fiancé in the biz.”

Fooling around

Burnham is clearly smitten with her fiancé! She shared a video of her man lying down to snap a photo of the scenery before walking off with a big grin on her Instagram Stories. “Cutest dork there ever was,” she wrote.

Taking in Barcelona

The reality TV couple were in their “own little world,” as Burnham said, while taking in the sights at the Barcelona Cathedral.

Hood lyfe

Burnham showed off her selfie skills in the elevator, rocking a black hat, puffer jacket and sunglasses with her beau standing next to her with a similar looking coat and hat on. “Hood lyfe,” she captioned the photo.

Making Memories

The couple posed together for a more traditional tourist shot in front of the Sagrada Família temple, looking happy as ever.

Living For the Weekend

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham took in the sights while touring the city on a motorcycle. While the blonde captured a video of the ride, the race car driver fittingly sped around town.

Working up an appetite

Burnham snapped a shot of a Spanish butcher shop, captioning it, “impressed and equally terrifed” on Instagram Stories. Because travel works up an appetite!

His Queen

Luyendyk Jr. captured his fiancée walking down a Barcelona road, adding a “Queen” sticker to the pic.

Barcelona Bound

Burnham and the real estate agent posed for a photo before boarding WOW Airlines and jetting off to the next stop on their vacation, Barcelona, Spain.

Heating up

Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. locked lips while swimming and spa-ing in the Blue Lagoon.

Braving the cold

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham sported fashionable parkas and warm boots while bracing the cold before taking a dip in the Blue Lagoon.

Up, up and away

The Bachelorette alum and his bride-to-be smiled alongside the WOW Airlines flight attendants while on their way to Spain!

Cozying up

The pair got cute and cozy for another sweet picture in front of a waterfall in Iceland.

Exploring together

The couple wore matching orange mining helmets as they explored the Lava Tunnel in Iceland.

Sweater Weather

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham leaned in close for a selfie while hanging out mountainside in Iceland.