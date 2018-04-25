Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Buy First House Together

While Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham drew major controversy after former Bachelor Luyendyk Jr. broke his engagement with Becca Kufrin, who he had chosen as the winner of the most recent season of the ABC reality show, to be with Burnham, his runner-up, it seems the pair are now on their way to their own happily ever after.

The couple shared with Us Weekly that they have purchased their first home together, buying a 2,607 square-foot home after Burnham made the move to Arizona to be with her fiancé.

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham looked at nearly 70 properties and even made an offer on a remodel, though Luyendyk Jr. said “Lauren was completely overwhelmed” after realizing how much work the home would take.

In the end, they settled on a brand new home.

“It was built this year and we can’t wait to move in!” Luyendyk Jr. said. “Buying a house is obviously another huge step in our relationship and we are excited to really make this our home.”

Burnham explained that the pair’s similar tastes made the buying process easy and that while they liked multiple homes they visited, they both knew theirs was the one, albeit for different reasons.

“From the minute I walked into this house, I had a good feeling,” Luyendyk Jr. said, while Burnham was hooked by the home’s master closet.

Along with Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham, the couple’s two dogs will also be moving in. Prior to their engagement, Burnham owned her pup, Dallas, while Luyendyk Jr. has a dog named Bastain.

“Our dogs are very excited,” Burnham said. “They are each going to have their own room … I mean it does have four bedrooms. And, a big backyard to run around in, too.”

After relocating from Virginia Beach, Burnham, who has begun real estate school, said that she hasn’t had any difficulty transitioning to a new city.

“Arizona has been a really easy adjustment for me as I’ve moved around my whole life,” she said. “I’ve been making friends and trying to get settled in but we really haven’t been here all that long yet. It has been fun exploring the area and Arie is a really good tour guide, so that helps.”

After getting engaged on After the Final Rose, a source told E! News that the couple is pushing for a televised wedding on ABC.

“They are still waiting to get confirmation from ABC for the TV special,” the source said, “and are heavily pushing for this… Nothing has been locked in yet until they get the green light from ABC.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laureneburnham