Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reveals His Girlfriend Left Him After a Miscarriage on ‘The Bachelor’

Arie Luyendyk Jr. dropped a heartbreaking bomb on The Bachelor Monday, revealing that his pregnant girlfriend left him after suffering a miscarriage of their child.

The 36-year-old race car driver revealed this personal moment during a one-on-one date with Lauren B., who told him she was having a hard time opening up to him due to trust issues she has left over from watching the ups and downs of her parents’ relationship.

In a moment of vulnerability, Luyendyk revealed to her that in his “most serious relationship,” he was living with a woman who already had two children when she got pregnant with his child.

“What?” Lauren responds.

“When she got pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘Well, maybe it’s meant to be,’” he admitted. “But I still had to travel for racing and that was sort of a point of contention, and so I scaled back a little bit on racing, but it just happened to be during the time of year where it’s really busy for me.”

One day, he said, he got a call from his girlfriend.

“She said, ‘I lost the baby, and when you come home, I won’t be here.’”

While he originally thought she might be “overreacting” because he wasn’t there when she had the miscarriage, Arie said that was the official end of their relationship.

“That’s terrible,” Lauren responds, to which Arie agrees, before adding,”But without trust it’s hard to really build anything.”

Fans were quick to respond to the emotional moment.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

