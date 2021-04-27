Arian Foster Debates American Flag Passion in 'At Home With the Robertsons' Exclusive Clip

✖

Arian Foster is not holding back when it comes to his thoughts on the American Flag. In an exclusive clip of an upcoming episode of At Home With the Robertsons, the former NFL running back discusses the passion for the American Flag with Uncle Si. He explained why Uncle Si's passion for the flag is not similar to others in the country.

"Do you feel like the symbology of America should be received the same emotionally by everybody in America?" Foster asked. Uncle Si said yes, which then led to Foster asking: "So you feel like there should be an emotional tie to flag across 330 million people?" Uncle Si said yes again, and Foster replied: "Not everyone feels the same across the board about the flag. And that's part of loving your fellow man." He later goes on to say: "But just as passionate about I would have died for this, people are also passionate about I would not die for this."

Earlier this week, Foster talked to Willie and Korie Robertson about protesting in America and how taking a knee fits within that strong history. “If you look at the history of this country, it was literally founded on protests, you were literally running from Britain right?" Foster asked. "You were protesting taxation, this is what this country was founded on was protests. So to say protesting is inappropriate at any time is just to me a lack of understanding of how this country even got started...there’s nothing more fundamentally American than a protest. And so as a worker, as an owner, as a businessman, as a patriot, as a nationalist, you should have a certain soft spot for protesting because protesting is for the marginalized trying to be heard. That’s how we came to be in this country, that’s how anything positive has happened in this country.”

Foster, 34, played in the NFL from 2009-2016. He was a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2016, which is the same year that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during the national anthem. Since his retirement, Foster has been involved in film, television and podcasts. Foster's discussion with Uncle Si can be seen in the upcoming episode of At Home With the Robertsons Thursday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.