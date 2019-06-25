Are We Getting a ‘The Simple Life’ Reboot With Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan?

Is The Simple Life coming back with frenemies Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton? The show’s Twitter account seems to want it to happen.

The show that followed socialites Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie working low-paying jobs seemed to hint at a possible reboot, replacing Richie with Lohan for a new season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Tuesday, a Twitter account for the show was creed with the original promo picture of Richie and Hilton as the profile photo. The account only followed Hilton, Netflix and Lohan on the social media.

The account then posted another photo of a young Hilton and Richie with the caption: “#TheSimpleLife6.” The original series ran from 2003 to 2007 for five seasons. The first three aired on Fox and the other two ran on E!

The account then tweeted a photo of two bedazzled flip-phones, followed by two emojis: a blonde and a redhead. When a fan tweeted, “Omg Paris and Lindsay!?!? What does this mean?” the account retweeted the message, adding a shh emoji.

keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. 😉 pic.twitter.com/1YluTfNh1M — The Simple Life (@TheSimpleLife) June 25, 2019

They then posted a photo of Hilton and Lohan together with the caption: “Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer,” ending with a wink face. The last tweet posted was: “Rumours are the stars are blind,” seemingly referencing Hilton’s 2006 hit, “Stars are Blind” and Lohan’s 2004 hit, “Rumors.” That tweet has since been deleted, as Us Weekly reported.

Despite the buzz surrounding the tweets, a source told Entertainment Weekly that there are no plans for a new season of the show to come to Netflix.

The former friends recently made headlines when they threw shade at each other just last month. Hilton was asked to share three nice things about Lohan on Watch What Happens Live.

“She’s beyond, lame and embarrassing,” she said. Lohan’s publicist later responded through her publicist, saying “Obviously, Paris needs to feel relevant and is desperate for attention.”

Hilton later clarified in an interview she just said that because her nerves got the best of her.

“I really, I didn’t know what to say, but then I talked to my mom last night after and she taught me if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” she said on SiriusXM on May 16.

The rumors come shortly after reports Lohan’s show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, was canceled after one season on MTV.