Why You May Not See Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge on ‘RHOC’ Next Season

The self-proclaimed “OG of the O.C.” may be leaving Real Housewives of Orange County after 11 years on the Bravo show.

Vicki Gunvalson, who was one of the show’s original cast members may not be returning after a tough couple of seasons, an insider told Page Six Tuesday.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion was extremely emotional because Vicki warned the girls that she is stepping down next season,” the insider said.

Cast members Peggy Sulahian and Lydia McLaughlin may also not be returning to the franchise, reports Radar, after failing to find their place in this season. Sulahian, for her part, denies the firing, although the publication stands by their report.

“There have been quiet castings for new women,” they added. “The Housewives franchise is thinking of new girls for the show and is asking around for new women for the next season. Vicki threatened to not come back at all if there’s a new cast.”

Gunvalson made up with longtime frenemies Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador during the season 12 reunion finale after apologizing for spreading rumors that Judge’s husband is gay and Beador’s soon-to-be ex-husband abuses her. In return, the two agreed to stop mentioning Gunvalson’s ex’s cancer fraud.

“Shannon, I want to hug you too because I’m sorry,” Gunvalson said on the reunion. “I really am sorry. I’ve asked for forgiveness and I’m sorry. I feel for you. I do, I’ve literally been through [divorce] twice. It sucks. We gotta build each other up not tear each other down. We all are good people.”

Judge is also “thinking of not coming back,” the insider said. During the reunion, she had expressed a desire to reunite with her estranged daughter Sidney, who has been feuding with her over her desire for privacy.