Are Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Will Dancing With the Stars fans get to see the return of Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy in the upcoming season?

The Australian dancer gave a tepid answer to the question when asked by Us Weekly earlier this week, saying, “I’m actually not contracted with [Dancing With the Stars] right now,” adding that “maybe” she and her husband would be back on the ABC dance show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While fans wait on a concrete answer, Mugatroyd has been working on expanding her acting resume, telling the outlet, “I’ve been auditioning every couple of days.”

She added that her ideal role would have something to do with her love of fitness, listing as examples, “Comic movies, superhero roles … that’s my thing. That would just be a dream … I don’t want to do just romantic comedies.”

That certainly doesn’t mean she and her husband have given up dancing in the slightest, even bringing 2-year-old son Shai into the mix.

“We put together a little routine [just for us] … Dancing just makes us feel good,” she explained of their family’s commitment to the art. “We also get asked to do shows very regularly, like, ‘Come to my daughter’s bat mitzvah and dance for her’ and we’re like, ‘OK!’ We have done a couple and they’ve just been incredible. They are some of the most fun trips that we’ve been on.”

Parenting their toddler as he enters another stage of his life as a 2-year-old has been another job in and of itself, she added.

“One minute they love strawberry ice cream, and the next day you give it to him and he’s like, ‘I’m over it,’” she joked, adding that it’s all worth it in the long run. “The amount of love that you have for your child, that just amazes me every day. If I’ve had a bad day, he and Maks are the only people that could really just get me out of my slump. They’re just amazing.”

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images