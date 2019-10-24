Are the Duggars Being Replaced on TLC by Another Family?

There’s a new Christian fundamentalist family coming to TLC on the new series Welcome to Plathville, and people think they’re giving the Duggars a run for their money. As Counting On airs the antics of the super-conservative Arkansas family’s 19 children, TLC is introducing a brand new family to its viewers with the series slated to premiere Tuesday, Nov. 5.

While the Plaths only have nine children to the Duggars’ 19, a sneak peek of the upcoming season shows they appear to be a lot more sheltered from the outside world on their 55-acre south Georgia farm than the Duggars ever were.

“We’ve structured our lifestyle here so we can retreat to our piece of heaven on earth,” dad Barry says in the preview. “They have time just to be children.”

Wife Kim explains, “We have limited technology, we have limited computers. They dont play video games.”

Adds Barry, “We’ve never had any carbonated sodas around, they know what a Coke is, but they dont know what a Coke is. Can you believe that? That is so off the wall!”

There’s plenty of firsts to come for the nine Plath kids, ranging in age from 6 to 21, including a first trip to the gym that doesn’t look like it goes very well and a first taste of cotton candy that appears to go very well.

It doesn’t appear that the children really feel like they’re missing out, with 18-year-old Micah proclaiming confidently to the cameras, “I’ve grown up without a TV. I don’t think I need one,” and the younger kids laughing off their unfamiliarity with Spider-Man and Tom Brady.

That’s not to say there’s no resistance to their way of living, with 16-year-old daughter Moriah proclaiming, “I don’t agree with everything [my parents] say and think.”

Eldest son Ethan, 21, is bringing plenty of drama to the family after marrying wife Olivia as well. Having grown up in a more typical household, Olivia admits she “caused a hurricane” coming into the strict family, with Kim coldly telling her, “I don’t think it’s your job to parent our children.”

“I would love for this relationship to be fixed,” Olivia later adds, “but that does not equal me changing as a person.”

Welcome to Plathville premieres Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

