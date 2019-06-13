Anthony Scaramucci Addresses Reports Wife to Join ‘RHONY’

Anthony Scaramucci is on board for his wife Deidre Ball possibly joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The couple addressed reports that Ball might be joining the Bravo reality series during the latest episode of their podcast, Mooch and the Mrs. The conversation comes as report surfaced she is currently in talks to join the upcoming season.

“I can’t really get into too much detail, but I’d love to do the show if they really wanted me to do the show,” Ball explained, as first reported by PEOPLE.

She continued, “Right now, I’m sitting here waiting, and I’ll let you guys know.”

Scaramucci quickly added he was giving his blessing should the casting news become real, saying, “I’m totally fine with it.”

“Whatever you want to do,” Scaramucci told his wife. “I think you’d have a lot of fun.”

While Anthony showed his support for his wife’s potential reality TV gig, the former White House director of communications revealed he had some hesitation.

“I just hope that my Trump affiliation, to be totally candid — because I know a lot of people in Hollywood dislike the Orange Man — I hope the Cheetos stains on my hands are not on your hands,” Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci famously was ousted from his position on President Donald Trump’s White House after only 10 days on the job. After getting settled on the job The Mooch began to see how the people around him stepping away from him. He knew his time at the White House was coming to an end after his White House-encrypted cell phone had been disconnected.

Scaramucci also has his experience with reality television, appearing in the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother, but instead go a houseguest, he acted as a red herring houseguest during the first week of the competition series.

Speculation on Ball’s potential casting on Real Housewives of New York City came after Page Six reported Bravo was hoping to bring her into the show.

“Scaramucci’s wife is doing the Housewives. They’ve been wanting new blood and have been striking out with new cast members. She’s been meeting with Bravo,” a source told the publication.

Another insider added that Ball is “reality-TV gold.”

“The only reason they want me is that I’m married to you,” she told Scaramucci. “There’s probably 80 percent truth to that. The person told me, there’s so many attractive, smart, funny women in New York.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.