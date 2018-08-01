Anthony Bourdain Fans Upset About Gordon Ramsay’s New Show

Almost two months after his suicide, Anthony Bourdain fans are up in arms over a new show featuring Gordon Ramsay that sounds very similar to Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

Although the two chefs were acquaintances, Bourdain fans aren’t happy with National Geographic’s announcement that Ramsay will be hosting a new series called Uncharted which will feature him embarking “on anthropology-through-cuisine expeditions” to foster relationships with people, places and flavors around the world.

In each episode, the MasterChef Junior host, 51, will face off against locals, “pitting his own interpretations of regional dishes against the tried-and-true classics” before ending with a “friendly competition with local chefs and foodies.”

Many people on social media noted that Uncharted sounds very similar to Parts Unknown, the CNN show that followed Bourdain traveling around the world learning about other cultures through food. Plus, they noted that Ramsay’s history of screaming at and terrorizing chefs in Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares and MasterChef might not make for the most respectful dialogue when meeting foreign chefs and learning about their culture.

“nah, anthony bourdain didn’t live his life educating us on food and culture for gordon ramsay to divebomb cooking traditions,” one person wrote.

“Gordon Ramsay is no Anthony Bourdain. I will not be watching his new travel/cooking show where he will try and prove he can cook local traditional foods better than the locals. Hard pass,” another person wrote.

“I imagine the pitch for this went something like: ‘It’s like Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown except instead of honoring people’s cultures, he’s there to appropriate it in the most imperialistic and insulting way possible,’” someone said.

Chef Eddie Huang, whose autobiography was adapted into the ABC series Fresh Off the Boat, tweeted that Uncharted is the “last thing the food world needs right now.”

After Bourdain’s death by suicide in June, his friend and fellow chef Andrew Zimmerman told Us Weekly that he was worried about “copycat shows” popping up in the wake of his death.

“My fear is that having realized how valuable he was now that he’s gone, that there’s some network out there ready to launch 30 Bourdain copycat shows with real idiots hosting them. That’s probably my biggest fear, which would be, I think, a setback to all the work that not only Tony did, but that I’m doing and that others are trying to do,” Zimmerman said.

“That scares me because that’s something that’s very typically American. I know it sounds crass and almost craven to start talking about it just a few short weeks after his death, but I know the way these things work, and I know in some room somewhere there’s people starting to scribble these things on a blackboard and gameplan it and market it,” Zimmerman said.

Bourdain was found dead of suicide in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France on Friday, June 8 while he was in the country filming an upcoming episode of his Parts Unknown. He was cremated in France and his remains were sent to his brother in the U.S.