Robin Williams' Son Zak Honors His Father on 10th Anniversary of Comedy Icon's Death

Robin Williams' son Zak is paying tribute to his father 10 years after the actor and comedian's death. Zak, 41, took to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 11 to share a photo of his late dad as Mork from the hit show Mork & Mindy, which he paired with a heartfelt caption about Robin's "immense love" he shared with those around him.

"Dad, it's hard to believe it's been 10 years," Zak wrote in the caption of his post. "Today, I'm reflecting on the immense love you shared with all of us – your family, your friends and everyone you met." He added, "You continue to inspire me every single day to do whatever I can to help create a more connected and loving world for our family," concluding, "Love you forever."

The Oscar-winning actor and comedian died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014, at 63 years old. Robin's death came after a years-long struggle with anxiety and depression and a Parkinson's disease diagnosis. The star's autopsy also revealed he had been experiencing the effects of Lewy Body Dementia.

The Good Will Hunting star shared eldest son Zak and eldest daughter Zelda, 34, with first wife Valerie Velardi. Robin was also father to son Cody, 32, whom he welcomed with second wife Marsha Garces. Robin and Garces split in 2008 after nearly a decade of marriage, and the actor would go on to marry Susan Schneider Williams in 2011.

(Photo: Actor Robin Williams holds his daughter Zelda as he poses with his son Zachary and wife Marsha during the 'Jumanji' Culver City Premiere on December 10, 1995 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. - Ron Davis / Getty Images)

On July 21, Zak took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a message on his father's birthday. "Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday, I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world," Zak wrote at the time. "There's not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch. I'm so grateful to be your son. Love you forever."

Robin became a household name through both his comedic and dramatic work. Beginning his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1970s, Robin would go on to star in films including Good Will Hunting, Dead Poets Society, Mrs. Doubtfire and Good Morning, Vietnam. During his lifetime, Robin was nominated for four Oscars, winning Best Supporting Actor in 1988 for Good Will Hunting. Robin also would take home two Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards in his lifetime.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.