Another ‘The Voice’ Singer Just Died Tragically: Nicole Gomez Was 19

Another The Voice alum has died in an upsetting way.

Nicole Valeria Vargas Gómez died after being hit by a car on Feb. 21, according to Caracol Television. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. One of Gomez’s co-workers, William Andrés Paipa, also died in the hit-and-run incident, which occurred as the pair were walking in a crosswalk.

Nicole Valeria Vargas Gómez (Credit: Instagram / nicolevargas_music)

Gómez made her mark on the the Voice franchise by appearing on a version of The Voice Kids, La Voz Kids Colombia, at age 12 back in 2019. She continued to pursue music in the years since appearing on the reality TV competition, in addition to studying towards a degree at the University of Quindío.

The university confirmed Gómez’s death in a statement, calling her a “young and talented student” who “brought brilliance” to her community.

“Nicole was a young woman committed to her academic pursuits and to the cultural life of our alma mater,” the statement read, per a Google Translation. “From the classroom to the stage, she left her mark through her discipline, sensitivity, and deep love for the arts. As a member of Coranto, she always carried the name of the University of Quindío with honor at every gathering and performance.”

A police investigation is underway into the accident. Authorities have not made an arrest as of press time.

Several other international The Voice contestants have died in recent weeks. Leo Rosas died on undisclosed causes at age 27, Dean Franklin died of esophageal cancer, and Ifunanya Nwangene passed away following a snake bite.