‘The Voice’ Singer Dies From Snake Bite: RIP to Ifunanya Nwangene

One of the singers from the Voice TV franchise has died from an upsetting cause.

According to a Facebook announcement from the Amemuso Choir, vocalist Ifunanya Nwangene met a “sudden demise” on Saturday. She was hospitalized “due to a snake bite” at the time of her passing in Abuja, Nigeria.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nwangene appeared competed on The Voice Nigeria Season 3; she was a member of Waje’s team.

BBC Africa looked further into the events leading to Nwangene’s death, reviewing footage from outside the singer’s residence showing officials removing a snake. Onlookers claimed the reptile in question was a cobra. A friend, Hillary Obinna, told the outlet two snakes were eventually found in Nwangene’s home.

Play video

Obinna further claimed that the snake bit the Voice alum in her sleep. A nearby medical clinic could not treat her, so she then headed to a hospital, Federal Medical Centre. The friend claimed that the hospital was not equipped with the proper kind of antivenom — a claim the hospital denies.

“Our medical staff provided immediate and appropriate treatment, including resuscitation efforts, intravenous fluids, intranasal oxygen, and the administration of polyvalent snake antivenom,” a hospital rep told BBC.